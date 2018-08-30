NC State coach Dave Doeren didn’t deny or confirm there could be some suspensions for the season opener Saturday.

Sometimes the biggest mysteries when NC State plays a season opener is who doesn’t play. That could be the case against James Madison at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“If I could tell you [the media and fans] about them, I would,” Doeren said.

The stakes were higher last year with NCSU opening up against South Carolina in Charlotte. Starting right tackle Will Richardson was out with a two-game suspension, which Richardson later confirmed leading up to the NFL Draft was for failed drug tests.

NC State also had two freshmen dismissed from the team — wide receiver Antoine Thompson and defensive lineman Kevince Brown — and three other freshmen were suspended. The five players were part of a July 21, 2017, party that included three separate sexual assaults reported, along with underage drinking and drug use, but led to no charges. The accusations did trigger a Title IX investigation by the school, which also cleared the players.

“Every time something happens that you haven’t been through, it’s an opportunity to grow,” said Doeren on going through the various steps last year. “I just followed the procedures and asked the administration and the people on campus on how I should handle it. I followed everything, which is the best thing you can do.”

Doeren pointed out that Richardson’s suspension was not a new scenario, but the ensuing Title IX investigation with the five freshmen was a new experience in his coaching career.

“It’s obviously something you turn over to the authorities and let them handle their job and stay out of the way,” Doeren said. “When asked, you be a part of it, and when not asked, you stay away from it. That is the best thing I could do and be supportive to the guys that were here as long as they were here.”

Running back Erin Collins has subsequently transferred since then, leaving redshirt freshman middle linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt freshman defensive end Xavier Lyas as the lone holdovers. Moore won the starting spot over sophomore Louis Acceus, while Lyas didn’t crack the three-deep at defensive end this month.