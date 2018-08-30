Dave Doeren cryptic on whether full slate of players available for opener
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State coach Dave Doeren didn’t deny or confirm there could be some suspensions for the season opener Saturday.
Sometimes the biggest mysteries when NC State plays a season opener is who doesn’t play. That could be the case against James Madison at Carter-Finley Stadium.
“If I could tell you [the media and fans] about them, I would,” Doeren said.
The stakes were higher last year with NCSU opening up against South Carolina in Charlotte. Starting right tackle Will Richardson was out with a two-game suspension, which Richardson later confirmed leading up to the NFL Draft was for failed drug tests.
NC State also had two freshmen dismissed from the team — wide receiver Antoine Thompson and defensive lineman Kevince Brown — and three other freshmen were suspended. The five players were part of a July 21, 2017, party that included three separate sexual assaults reported, along with underage drinking and drug use, but led to no charges. The accusations did trigger a Title IX investigation by the school, which also cleared the players.
“Every time something happens that you haven’t been through, it’s an opportunity to grow,” said Doeren on going through the various steps last year. “I just followed the procedures and asked the administration and the people on campus on how I should handle it. I followed everything, which is the best thing you can do.”
Doeren pointed out that Richardson’s suspension was not a new scenario, but the ensuing Title IX investigation with the five freshmen was a new experience in his coaching career.
“It’s obviously something you turn over to the authorities and let them handle their job and stay out of the way,” Doeren said. “When asked, you be a part of it, and when not asked, you stay away from it. That is the best thing I could do and be supportive to the guys that were here as long as they were here.”
Running back Erin Collins has subsequently transferred since then, leaving redshirt freshman middle linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt freshman defensive end Xavier Lyas as the lone holdovers. Moore won the starting spot over sophomore Louis Acceus, while Lyas didn’t crack the three-deep at defensive end this month.
Weather expected to be in upper 80s
The James Madison at NC State on Saturday is expected to be hot and possibly a wet one. The forecast for Saturday is a high of 92 degrees and low of 72, with a chance for a thunderstorm.
“These guys have practiced in this for three weeks,” Doeren said. “We are as prepared for the heat as humanly can be.”
NC State typically rotates players at most position groups, except for quarterback, offensive line and sometimes at linebacker or in the secondary. If the depth at linebacker, cornerback and safety proves to be good this season, the odds of having one player off the bench to rotate with the starters is possible.
“The ones we can, we will,” Doeren said. “The guys that are ready to play, we’ll rotate. There are several guys in certain position groups that you feel that way about. We’ll have to see how it goes.”
The defense in particular could have eight defensive linemen playing, three linebackers and possibly at least seven secondary members play if the game is competitive. The players have had an offseason filled with who isn’t on the team anymore, especially with four defensive linemen drafted in the first four rounds.
“Any time the media attention is on who is gone instead of who is back, you are going to have a chip on your shoulder,” Doeren said. “It’s an opportunity for those guys to prove themselves.”
Nickel position could be bolstered
Arguably the injury situation that will get analyzed the most could be the health of redshirt junior nickel Stephen Griffin. The Tennessee transfer missed the first three weeks of fall camp with an ankle injury. Redshirt junior Freddie Phillips, who is on the comeback trail from an Achilles injury suffered a year ago, and freshman Tanner Ingle have emerged in Griffin’s absence.
Doeren has been hopeful for Griffin’s return and he seems to have “passed” the practice portion this week leading up to the opener.
“Stephen is doing great, it’s good to have him back,” Doeren said.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook