NC State flirts with victory, but staggers in second half
CHAPEL HILL — Harrison Ingram scored a season-high 22 points as No. 9 North Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat North Carolina State 79-70 on Saturday.
Elliot Cadeau scored 15 points and RJ Davis, who put up a Smith Center-record 42 points Monday night against Miami, finished with 14 after being held to two in the first half. Armando Bacot added 13 points for North Carolina (23-6, 15-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game and maintained its hold on first place in the conference, ahead of Duke.
Jayden Taylor hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and DJ Horne scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for N.C. State (17-12, 9-9), which lost for the third time in four games.
The Wolfpack was within 73-68 before Davis hit a pair of free throws and a jumper with less than two minutes remaining.
