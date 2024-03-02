Advertisement
NC State flirts with victory, but staggers in second half

Bob Sutton
The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Harrison Ingram scored a season-high 22 points as No. 9 North Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat North Carolina State 79-70 on Saturday.

Elliot Cadeau scored 15 points and RJ Davis, who put up a Smith Center-record 42 points Monday night against Miami, finished with 14 after being held to two in the first half. Armando Bacot added 13 points for North Carolina (23-6, 15-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game and maintained its hold on first place in the conference, ahead of Duke.

NC State senior guard D.J. Horne probes the UNC defense with senior guard R.J. Davis guarding him Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC topped NC State 79-70.
NC State senior guard D.J. Horne probes the UNC defense with senior guard R.J. Davis guarding him Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC topped NC State 79-70. (Donnie Bui/For The Wolfpack Central)

Jayden Taylor hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and DJ Horne scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for N.C. State (17-12, 9-9), which lost for the third time in four games.

The Wolfpack was within 73-68 before Davis hit a pair of free throws and a jumper with less than two minutes remaining.

