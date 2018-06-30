When Debbie Yow arrived at NC State as Director of Athletics, one of her first tasks was to come up with a strategic plan, which set a goal of becoming a top-25 athletics program in the Learfield Directors' Cup, which measures department-wise competitive success in college athletics.

The year before Yow's arrival, NC State was 89th in the Directors' Cup. Five years later, NC State was flirting with the top 25. After three years of coming close to getting into the top 25, the Wolfpack broke through in 2017-18 with a 15th place finish in the final standings that was fourth best among all ACC schools.

The highlights of NC State's on-field success this year was fourth-place finishes at the NCAA Championships in men's swimming and diving and wrestling and an eight-place finish from women's cross country.

In addition, the football team finished in the top 25 of the final polls and won its bowl game, men's golf reached the NCAA Championships and finished 24th, women's basketball made it to the Sweet 16, men's cross country came in 17th at the championship meet, women's swimming and diving finished 18th at theirs and both women's soccer and volleyball made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournaments, the latter for the first time in school history.

Baseball (which hosted a regional), men's basketball, men's soccer, women's golf, gymnastics (which won a conference title) and both tennis programs all reached postseason play.