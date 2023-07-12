News More News
NC State fills nose tackle slot with Justin Terrell

Jacey Zembal
Writer
Rome (Ga.) High senior nose tackle Justin Terrell knew he had a tough decision between NC State and North Carolina following official visits to both colleges.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Terrell announced for NC State, giving the Wolfpack 12 verbal commitments in the class of 2024.

Terrell had officially visited Virginia on June 2, North Carolina on June 16 and then NC State on the weekend of June 23. He also was verbally committed to Wake Forest from Feb. 7, 2023, until April 4.

NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles has been spearheading the recruitment, and offered him April 5, following his decommitment from the Demon Deacons.

After he decommitted, he added offers from NC State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and Kentucky, with interest from Tennessee.

Rivals.com ranks Terrell a three-star prospect and the No. 73 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2024. He has at least 15 offers, but it started slow for him. Wake Forest was his first Power Five Conference offer Jan. 25.

Rome High has produced numerous quality players under coach John Reid. The Wolves went 12-2 last year before falling 42-3 to Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes in the GHSA Class 6A playoffs.

One of his cousins is former Georgia defensive end Adam Anderson, and his uncle played defensive tackle for the Volunteers.

Terrell also did shot put for Rome High and reached sectionals and his personal record is 48 feet, 6 inches.

