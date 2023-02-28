The expectation was the rematch between NC State and Duke would be nothing like the first game, and it wasn’t. NC State destroyed Duke 84-60 on Jan. 4 in Raleigh, and the rematch proved to be two teams with tough defenses. Duke grinded out a 71-67 win over NC State on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium — getting two points at a time. Between the drives of junior point guard Jeremy Roach, who had 20 points, and the Blue Devils’ going 23 of 29 at the free-throw line, that made up for the outside shooting. NC State only went 7 of 8 at the charity stripe.

NC State closed out the regular season at 22-9 overall and 12-8 in the ACC, and awaits its fait for the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Duke improved to 22-8 overall and 13-6 in the ACC, and play at North Carolina on Saturday. “I told our guys that we really had a great season with 22 wins and 12 conference wins,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “There is so much to be proud of. We have to turn our attention to the ACC Tournament.” Duke finished the year 16-0 at home. “They’ve grown so much,” Keatts said. “We played them months ago and they played like freshman. You can tell those guys have really grown up.” NC State definitely relies more on the three-pointer than Duke. NC State trailed 65-53 with 2:06 left and proceeded to make four three-pointers to cut the score to three points at one. Duke make six straight free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve a victory. NC State sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner came alive in the second half and finished with six three-pointers and 26 points for the game. He simply didn’t get much help on the perimeter. The one-two punch of NC State wings Casey Morsell and Terquavion Smith both struggled, going a combined 2 of 17 for nine points, and three of the points was a Smith three-pointer with a second left.

NC State senior point guard Jarkel Joiner had 26 points in a 71-67 loss at Duke on Tuesday. (USA Today Sports photos)

That left the offense dependent on Joiner and redshirt junior center D.J. Burns, though redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark returned from injury. Burns and Clark had 13 points apiece in the loss, but Burns went 2 of 10 in the second half from the field. “We had a couple of starters I didn’t think played well,” Keatts said. “The fight in our team is so great. “[Smith is such an elite scorer. I think people are more face-guarding and sitting in gaps and making it tough for him to get the basketball. I think a lot of teams are trying to be physical with him.” Duke also was getting good looks on three-pointers, but not making many, especially in the first half. The Blue Devils made up for the poor shooting by getting to the free-throw line, making 12 of 17 before halftime. Conversely, NC State had just one free-throw attempt and four players were saddled with two fouls, including Smith. NC State’s defense was decidedly better than in the Clemson loss last Saturday. The Wolfpack just didn’t get into much offensive flow and tried many difficult shots. It’s hard to say there was a “big run” between the two teams, but Duke went on a slow trickle to go from down 17-15 with 9:42 left in the first half, to eventually going up 24-17 with 5:59 left in the first half. With the lack of outside shooting, it also meant few breakouts.