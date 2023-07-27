CHARLOTTE — NC State’s offense has several moving parts that will need to come together this season. The first step was the hiring of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who will also coach the tight ends and slot receivers. He is reuniting with new offensive line coach Garett Tujague, after two coached together at BYU and Virginia. NC State coach Dave Doeren has several of his assistant coaches coach with Anae at previous stops, and he has coached against him over the years.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said the goal for the offense is to average 31 points per game this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

“He is a fun personality, but he is a tough ball coach and he expects guys to do things a certain way,” Doeren said. “He’s demanding. His creativity, and I won’t say it’s unmatched, but it’s top 10 percent in college football. He does a lot with the different things he can do with the players.” Making the transition smoother, sixth-year senior Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong made the move to NC State as a graduate transfer. Armstrong has had one great season and two so-so ones in his three years of being a starting quarterback at UVA. Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and rushed for nine scores in 2021. However, coach Bronco Mendenhall retired, Anae made the move to be the offensive coordinator at Syracuse, and brought along quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. Virginia had to start from scratch on offense last year. “I tried to buy into it and be the best I could, and it just wasn’t working, with the pieces we had,” Armstrong said. Tujague remain in 2022, but the offensive line was completely rebuilt. Tight end Jelani Woods became an NFL player and third wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry graduated. When key wide receiver Billy Kemp got hurt last year and he fell to 16 receptions, the weapons around Armstrong started to dwindle in 2023. Armstrong had 2,210 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he rushed for 371 yards and six scores. “It was a big shakeup,” Armstrong said. “I’m not going to blame it on that because I knew what I was coming back to, and I thought we would be successful. It didn’t work out. “I knew my coordinator was gone. I knew my boys up front were gone. I was optimistic, was ready to give it a go and I wanted to end my career there.” Armstrong is a perfect example of why being able to transfer and be eligible right away could revive a career, rather than going through another potentially difficult year in Charlottesville, Va. “I gave it a go and it didn’t work. I played like crap last season,” Armstrong said. “If I want to get to the NFL, and that is my goal, I can’t play like that. There is a lot at stake.” Armstrong felt from the start upon his arrival at NC State that his offensive teammates felt some of the same motivation. NC State averaged 24.3 points per game, and threw for 226.1 passing yards a contest. Both numbers was affected when starting quarterback Devin Leary had a season-ending injury against Florida State in the seventh game. Armstrong felt that due to Syracuse defeating NC State last year, it gave Anae credibility with the players, who were motivated by last year’s unevenness. “They didn’t hold up their end of the bargain,” Armstrong said. “They felt that. When I came in, I was feeling the eagerness from the guys that they were ready to work. They are eager and that is all I could ask for.”

Armstrong needs passing options

Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong said both he and the NC State offensive players have a lot to prove. (USA Today Sports photos)

Finding playmakers in the passing game is a must for NC State’s offense to find its way. The Wolfpack on the first play of the game went deep to wide receiver Thayer Thomas against Connecticut last year, and he made a great adjustment on the ball, and then out-sprinted the Huskies defenders for a 75-yard touchdown. Outside receiver Devin Carter had the North Carolina cornerback fall down, and he easily went for a 52-yard touchdown on the Wolfpack’s third play of the game. Those were the only two offensive plays over 44 yards last year, and Thomas is now trying to make the Minnesota Vikings and Carter has transferred to West Virginia. Three returning receivers had catches for over 40 yards — senior Keyon Lesane had a 44-yard grab against Wake Forest, sophomore Terrell Timmons had a 43-yard catch vs. Virginia Tech, and redshirt sophomore Anthony Smith had a 40-yarder against Charleston Southern. Sophomore running back Michael Allen had the longest run at 36 yards, and the longest tight end play was a pair of 27-yard receptions. “When you have more explosive plays, you have more touchdowns,” Doeren said. “That is the goal. We want to score 31 points a game. That is one of our tenets. You need around nine ‘explosive’ plays a game to have that opportunity.” Doeren thinks the Wolfpack have the speed and playmakers to take something simple and make into it into a big play, or go deep on vertical passes. “Sometimes you have to take shots, but sometimes it is a quick slant or hitch, and a guy makes a guy miss. [Wide receiver] Julian Gray is pretty fast. He can make a guy miss and is off to the races. “We need some more plays like that in the offense. Keyon and [tight end] Trent Pennix are dynamic players. [Wide receiver] KC Concepcion and [tight end Javonte] Vereen showed this spring they could contribute early. [Running back] Jordan Houston is as good as he’s ever been.” Armstrong has heard the concerns about the receivers from the fan base or critics, but said Anae has a plan. “We get guys in good positions to be successful,” Armstrong said. “That is why he has been so successful. It is getting guys to be confident. That is a big key.” Doeren also said they need to have good health. Having four different quarterbacks start was a shock to the system last year. Three of those quarterbacks are now gone.



Good health is everything

Doeren admitted he was spoiled with former quarterback Jacoby Brissett starting 26 games in two years (2014-15) and then Ryan Finley started 39 games in three years (2016-18). The 4-8 2019 season was difficult in every way, and had Leary, Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman split up the starts. Leary started all 12 games played in 2021, and then his injury set into motion last year. “There has never been a team in college football who have won eight games with four quarterbacks,” Doeren said. “The team changes a lot when you lose a quarterback. “I look at last year as a huge success with the difficulties we faced.” Doeren said he now views backup quarterbacks MJ Morris, a sophomore, freshman Lex Thomas and redshirt freshman walk-on Ethan Rhodes in a different light after last year. "I used to take it for granted because I had, even back to Northern Illinois, [quarterbacks] Chandler [Harnish] and Jordan Lynch stayed healthy," Doeren said. "I never had to deal with that. We've had a lot of discussions about that. "We have a couple of receivers that can throw, so we might have them ready. You learn from everything."