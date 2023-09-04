NC State understands it has a terrific opportunity to showcase its program with No. 13-ranked Notre Dame coming to Raleigh. NCSU hosts Notre Dame at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC, with expected improvements after dispatching Connecticut 24-14 last Thursday. NC State could have temps in the 80s Saturday, and the fans will get to see the new Jumbotron and sound system. “We’ll need Wolfpack Nation to set their alarms a little bit earlier and up early,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said. “Maybe before you go to bed, have everything ready to go and get here on time, and get your tailgate on.”

Notre Dame had obliterated a pair of opponents this season — 42-3 over Navy and 56-3 against Tennessee State on Saturday. New quarterback Sam Hartman, who is no stranger to NC State, has completed 82.5 percent of his passes for 445 yards and six scores, plus he has rushed for a touchdown. The sixth-year senior from the Charlotte, N.C., area, played his first five years at Wake Forest. He missed facing NC State in both 2018 and 2019, with Jamie Newman getting the starts. Hartman did face NC State the last three years, going 1-2 vs. the Wolfpack. Hartman has gone 72-of-131 passing for 923 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions, plus one rushing score against NCSU. “They have an exceptional quarterback that we know a lot about in Sam Hartman,” Doeren said. “He’s been a really good player for a long time. He was a champion in high school. You can see his confidence and how he manages this offense. “They have a nice cast around him.” Doeren hinted that Hartman might lean on his big offensive line and junior 227-pound running back Audric Estime, who has 29 carries for 211 yards and two scores thus far. He rushed for 920 yards and 11 scores last year. Junior left tackle Joe Alt, the 6-8, 322-pound son of former Kansas City Chiefs standout tackle John Alt, is an All-American candidate. “This is going to be a physical game playing against a physical team,” Doeren said. “They have a really good offensive line. Maybe the best O-Line/running back combo that we’ll see all year.” Notre Dame has three defensive players with 10 tackles apiece, and have three total sacks and two interception in two games. Senior linebacker JD Bertrand had a team-high 82 tackles last year, and sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morris added an impressive six interceptions. Doeren pointed out that Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste has given a boost at defensive end. “I’m super excited about the test and it will be a physical game for sure,” Doeren said. “I think [ND coach] Marcus Freeman has done a really good job going into his second year, and has had some staff turnover. That is hard.”

NC State and Notre Dame will only be playing for the fourth time. The first encounter is one of the most important game in NCSU lore. The Wolfpack whipped the Fighting Irish 28-6 on Jan. 1, 2003, in the Gator Bowl. The squad finished 11-3 overall due to the win. NC State quarterback Philip Rivers connected 10 times for 127 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery, en route to 228 passing yards and two scores to win the MVP award. Star linebacker and current NC State strength and conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette injured ND quarterback Carlyle Holiday on a tackle, and safety Rod Johnson had three interceptions. NC State had its famous 10-3 win over Notre Dame amidst Hurricane conditions Oct. 8, 2016. The last meeting wasn’t as kind, with Notre Dame rolling to a 35-14 win Oct. 28, 2017. NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan also has deep Notre Dame ties. His father, Gene Corrigan, was the athletics director at Notre Dame before becoming the ACC commissioner. Boo Corrigan served five years as associate athletic director for marketing at the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1990. Corrigan and Chancellor Randy Woodson pushed for the ACC to add Stanford, California and SMU on Friday. Doeren said he’s still learning the in’s and out’s of the decision, but is concentrating on coaching. “We all know why the decisions were made,” Doeren said. “It doesn’t matter how I feel about it. From a college football standpoint, that is what everyone is doing. They are adding teams that are coast-to-coast and are making their leagues bigger.”