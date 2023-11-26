NC State crushed a listless North Carolina 39-20 on Saturday to improve to 9-3 overall and will remain in the top 25 rankings. The Wolfpack improved to 6-2 in the ACC and end the regular season with a five-game winning streak in turning around the season. NCSU outscored Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and UNC 144-77 during the streak. NC State will await its bowl berth, which will get better after Saturday’s win, along with the No. 22 ranking. The Wolfpack will be gunning for just the second 10-win season in school history. When Duke won 24-3 on Oct. 14, and then the offense went from sophomore MJ Morris back to sixth-year senior Brennan Armstrong at quarterback, it was unpredictable how the season would turn out.

Advertisement

“This was a statement win,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “Everything I asked these kids to do, they did. Control clock, turnover margin, be the most physical team in the stadium, no matter what, keep playing. “It has been over 1,400 days since they beat us.” North Carolina came out right away looking like a team that didn’t want to play, and NC State took advantage of it in every possible way. NC State jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead and dominated in every phase of the game. At one point in the second quarter, the Tar Heels had just three passing yards. NC State kicked a pair of field goals to take a 6-0 lead but it started to become clear that the Wolfpack were about to blow the Tar Heels off the field. Armstrong found freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, and senior kicker Brayden Narveson made four field goals in the first half. Doeren said Armstrong didn't throw a football this past week in practice due to a rib injury. Armstrong finished 22-of-31 passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed nine times for 22 yards. Armstrong half-joked that he slid a few more times Saturday. “We are rolling, so we need to get healthy this next month and see where we are going for a bowl game,” Armstrong said. “Credit to the training staff here. They got me ready, just rehabbing and getting my body ready. I had a previous thing in 2021 that was there, and it kind of re-aggravated it. I did the best I could.” The NC State defense brought the blitz and North Carolina never got untracked except for one drive in the first half. Star junior quarterback Drake Maye couldn’t find receivers open when he wasn’t running for his life in the first half. He finished with just 58 passing yards and rushed for 39.

NC State out-gained UNC 327-to-123 in the first half, and had a 18-6 first-down advantage. The other surprise for the game was UNC fell behind and abandoned running back Omarion Hampton, who had been on a tear of late. Hampton finished with just nine carries for 28 yards, after entering the game with 1,414 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. "We call it the cycle of death," Doeren said. "We play these fast tempo teams, and if they go three-and-out, and then we have a five-minute drive and score, and then they go three-and-out again, and then we go five minutes again and score, that wears out the defense." NC State surged to a 33-7 lead in the third quarter after Armstrong threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this time a 20-yarder to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dacari Collins with 10:26 left in the quarter. From there, it just came down to eating up the clock and trying to limit North Carolina’s hurry-up offense. A pair of interceptions came when junior cornerback Aydan White deflected the pass and sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson got the interception at the NCSU 16-yard line with 12:03 left in the game. UNC tight end Bryson Nesbit then dropped a pass and redshirt junior safety Devan Boykin got an interception with 1:53 left in the game. “It’s just a credit to NC State,” Wilson said. “I think you credit [NCSU defensive coordinator] Coach [Tony] Gibson. He just called a beautiful game and just instilled the confidence in us. “Drake Maye is one of the better quarterbacks I’ve played against throwing the ball.” North Carolina fell to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, and the performance against NC State will increase whispers about whether 72-year-old coach Mack Brown returns, or whether the coaching staff goes through an overhaul, especially on the defensive side. The last time NC State whipped UNC so thoroughly was 35-7 on Nov. 29, 2014, when quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Shadrach Thornton combined for 328 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wilson joked that he felt old after being at NC State for six years. No, he wasn’t around in 2014. Wilson knows he has left the program in good hands. “It was an awesome experience,” said Wilson about Senior Day. “I can’t thank Wolfpack National enough. I love this University and I love this team and I love this fan base.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIG9mIE5DIFN0YXRlIHdoaXBwaW5nIE5v cnRoIENhcm9saW5hIDM5LTIwIHRvIGltcHJvdmUgdG8gOS0zIGdvaW5nIGlu dG8gYSBib3dsIGdhbWU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MWksxdlN4 QVFNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFpLMXZTeEFRTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3 Mjg2MzE3NjMwNDIyODM5NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==