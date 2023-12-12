With attendance low — listed at 11,326 — and students about to head home after exams this week, the Wolfpack needed to find its own energy. Enter Horne, with an assist from freshman forward Dennis Parker , who got the start and had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Horne lit up Tennessee-Martin for 22 points and shot 6 of 10 from three-point land to put away the Skyhawks 81-67 on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

“There are the most nerve-wracking games to play because you are in finals and our guys are pulled in 20 different ways,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “For me, it’s important that our guys finished strong academically. Academics takes first and everything. We’ve worked around academics and worked in the morning time.”

The closest the Skyhawks got in the second half was six points on a couple of occasions, with the last one coming with 12:44 left, 55-49. That is when Horne went to work and hit four three-pointers, and Parker added five points during a 21-5 run.

“I think I got off to a slow start this season as far as my shot,” Horne said. “As a shooter, you can’t let that deter you. You have to keep shooting the same way. I did that tonight and it went in.”

Keatts joked that Horne is finally learning how to play defense after his Arizona State two-year stint.

“D.J. Horne was a big part of that spark,” Keatts said. “He was good tonight.”

Looming over the game was the next game. NC State has one last chance to score a signature non-conference victory, and it will come in the strangest of places. Regional foes NC State and Tennessee will play at 10 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 in San Antonio, Texas.

The weekend is big enough that some Wolfpack fans will go to see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play against rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs the night before Friday.

Part of the reason for the game to be in San Antonio, along with NC State having two home games since Nov. 17 is the NET mathematical formula that rewards neutral court games and not home-and-home series.

“We are playing because we really want a good neutral court game,” Keatts said. “The Hall of Fame is doing a good game. It’s tough. Most of the great games in college basketball, maybe 90 percent of them, are neutral court sites. Maybe if there is an opportunity to change the way things are rated, there can be more home-and-homes.”

Tennessee is ranked No. 12 in the country and improved to 7-3 with a 74-56 win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday. The Volunteers have faced a brutal schedule with wins at Wisconsin, vs. Syracuse and Illinois, but also losses to No. 2 Purdue, No. 1 Kansas and No. 17 North Carolina, with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C.

NC State sixth-year senior center D.J. Burns went to Tennessee and redshirted in 2019, but transferred to Winthrop. He’s been looking forward to this matchup for months and he had a career-high 12 rebounds against the Skyhawks. Burns added 10 points and five blocked shots, and that was fresh off of taking a final this morning.

“I’ve watched some film [of Tennessee] but haven’t watched on my own time [yet],” Burns said. “No. 3 [senior Dalton Knecht] is good. We are ready to go baby. They are a good team. I give them a lot of respect.”

Horne almost had his “old team Super Bowl” against Arizona State in Las Vegas after Thanksgiving, but the Sun Devils lost to BYU preventing it from happening. He knows what Burns is feeling.

“I have some friends on that team,” Horne said. “Freddie Dilione is on that team and a local guy I know that I played high school with. That is a big-time school. That will be a good look for us. As a basketball player, those are the games you get up for.”