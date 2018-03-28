It didn't take long for some of NC State’s offensive players to pick out which Wolfpack defender clearly looks different compared to their last game Dec. 29 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

NC State wide receivers Stephen Louis and Kelvin Harmon didn’t hesitate in separate interviews on who has emerged in winter workouts and spring practices — fifth-year senior outside linebacker Germaine Pratt.

“Germaine Pratt is a guys how flies around and he’s back there on every play,” said Louis, who is also a fifth-year senior. “There is not a player he isn’t back there. Now is not fully live on quarterbacks, but I think there is a lot of times he’d have sacks.”

Pratt, a former safety, found a home at outside linebacker last year, rotating in with Airius Moore and Jerod Fernandez. Both Moore and Fernandez are chasing their professional football dreams, and Pratt looks to bolster upon having 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

“He’s just an athletic guy, a big strong guy,” Pratt said. “He is great in coverage, great in the run game and he is someone that is a great leader for the defense.”

Harmon, a junior, echoed Louis’ sentiments and showed that the two standout receivers are also thinking alike.

“It is definitely Germaine Pratt, No. 3, the best one on defense,” said Harmon, who also wears No. 3.

Harmon also said another defender has made a noisy presence in practice.

“[Junior cornerback] Nick McCloud has definitely gotten better since last season,” Harmon said. “I definitely expect a big season out of him.

“I don’t really talk and that isn’t really my game, though I might say a little something. All DBs are talkers and he is my roommate too. We had an intense practice one time and it looked like we’d get in a fight, but we are teammates, so we laughed it off.”

However, Harmon made it clear whether it is arm wrestling, bench press or squats, he’s got the advantage on his roommate.

“Everything me,” Harmon said.

NCSU head coach Dave Doeren joined his players parade in praising Pratt’s efforts this spring, but also likes some of his younger linebackers and redshirt junior nickel Stephen Griffin, a Tennessee transfer.

“At linebacker, Germaine Pratt, [and redshirt freshmen] Louis Acceus and Isaiah Moore, have had good springs,” Doeren said. “I think Stephen Griffin has probably been the standout that people didn’t get to watch last year during this spring.”

Doeren has another defensive player in mind in what he has unofficially dubbed his “no-name defense.” The Wolfpack lost all four starting defensive linemen, both linebackers and three starters in the secondary.

“Because of the reps right now, Grant Gibson has had a really good spring,” Doeren said.

The 6-foot-1, 309-pound Gibson arrived to NC State with much fanfare. Rivals.com had Gibson a four-star prospect and the No. 19 defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2017. The product of powerhouse Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek redshirted last year, but was name the defensive scout team player of the year for his efforts. He also could improve upon his defensive tackle skills after playing center his senior year at Mallard Creek.

“He has gotten better and better, and he was a scout team player last year, who redshirted for us,” Doeren said. “