Horne had 31 points in a scintillating performance at Wake Forest on Saturday, but NCSU lost 83-79, and that is the rub. Coach Kevin Keatts knows that Horne needs more help for the team to achieve their goals.

The fifth-year performer is averaging 26.5 points per game his last four contests, and he’s gone 16 of 32 from three-point land for 50 percent. Some of it is due to inserting senior point guard Michael O’Connell at point guard, but also a sheer determination to get the 15-9 Wolfpack into the postseason.

NC State senior guard D.J. Horne is going out blazing in his last stretch of college basketball.

“He is playing at a high level and playing with a lot of emotion, and to be honest, he’s carried us the last three or four games,” Keatts said. “I’m happy for him. He is a guy that when we recruited him, I thought he could come in and play in the same role as a Jarkel Joiner or Terquavion Smith.”

NC State took Sunday off and plan to have Wednesday off, but will use this week to improve in some areas going into Saturday’s big tilt at Clemson.

“We have to get a couple of guys to play better,” Keatts said. “The guy [Horne] is playing really well, but we have to get a few of our guys playing better and making some shots. We have some time to step back a little bit and work on some things defensively and offensively.”

The four-guard alignment was altered due to the combination of how well Mohamed Diarra played in the post Saturday and that Wake Forest played two players over at least 6-9. That led to O’Connell playing 11 minutes.

Junior guard Jayden Taylor uncharacteristically went 3 of 15 from the field for seven points, and senior wing Casey Morsell went 3 of 8 for nine points. The duo went a combined 1 of 10 on three-pointers.

NC State has proven it can play with nearly anyone in the ACC, but that games usually come down to the wire, hence a 7-6 league mark.

“When you look at all our games, all our ACC games, outside of two of them, have been really a possession game,” said Keatts, pointing to the losses at Virginia and Syracuse as non-close efforts.

The other minor subplot to Saturday’s game at Clemson is it will be the first time NC State junior center Ben Middlebrooks plays against his former school. The 6-10, 240-pound Middlebrooks is averaging 5.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. He had chipped in 3.1 points and 2.7 boards a contest last year.

“I will just let him play because players know,” Keatts said. “I don’t think I have to say anything to motivate him. He just has to focus in and play NC State basketball, and not get caught up in the other stuff.”

Conversely, former NC State forward Jack Clark now plays for Clemson, where he has returned from injury. He had five points and 10 boards in 29 minutes in a win at Syracuse on Saturday.