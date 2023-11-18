NC State’s new-found identity led to a convincing 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. NCSU improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, which is good for third place in the league. Achievements such as reaching 9- or- 10 wins this season are in play thanks to the 180-degree turn that has been achieved since losing to Duke on Oct. 14. NC State’s offense is proving it can re-adjust back to senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and keep on building.

“I knew it would take time and the players would have to play well for the coach,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “When you are dropping passes and false starting all the time like we were in the Duke game, I don’t care who is calling plays. They aren’t going to be very good. The guys have taken it upon their shoulders to play harder and cleaner.” The first quarter was a struggle for both offenses, but NC State found its stride in the second quarter. The Wolfpack scored four touchdowns in the span of about 18 minutes to build a commanding 28-7 lead with 9:03 left in the third quarter. Armstrong and freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion were usually in the middle of it all. It had the feel that the Hokies knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop it. Concepcion started off the scoring with a three-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong, and then the latter added a one-yard touchdown run of his own. Armstrong found Concepcion for 28-yard touchdown snap for the Wolfpack’s third score, and then Armstrong added his second one-yard touchdown run. “I feel like the fans had counted him out a little bit and it is definitely amazing to see him come back and get the starting role and do what he’s been doing for the past two weeks,” Concepcion said. Just for fun, Concepcion showed off his arm on a trick play and found senior tight end Trent Pennix for a 17-yard touchdown throw that gave NC State a 35-14 lead with 5:53 left. “I told KC it is going to score,” Pennix said. “The safeties were biting hard and everyone was keying on him. “He threw the ball before I turned around.”

Armstrong felt more at ease and less pressured, due in part to the Wolfpack offensive line holding Virginia Tech to just one sack. He went 18-of-26 passing for 203 yards and two scores, and he rushed 21 times for a team-high 89 yards and two touchdowns. Sometimes Armstrong would drop back and then take off from the pocket early, but he did accomplish the No. 1 priority when scrambling — he didn’t have a turnover in the game. “He’s just having fun,” Doeren said. “He had such a tough year last year [at Virginia]. I think he had such a desire to fix that. Sometimes you press and are like, ‘I have to be better. I have to be better.’” Concepcion had seven catches for 63 yards and two scores, nine carries for 44 yards and the 17-yard touchdown pass. “Who would we be without No. 10 on offense right now,” Doeren said. “I like the fact that we have him playing the way he is. You just can’t predict everything.” The win has opened the door to new possibilities, such as finishing the season with the rare 10-win season, which NC State has accomplished just once.The next step in Doeren’s 5-game plan is against North Carolina at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. “We are peaking at the right time,” Doeren said. “Offense, defense, special teams, all the guys are pitching in. The coaches are doing a good job. It’s going to be a fun rivalry week and I think we have two football teams with the same [overall] record.” NC State’s defense proved dominant in the first half in carrying over the success from last week’s win at Wake Forest. The Hokies were held to just 95 yards (16 passing), three first downs and 18 plays. Virginia Tech finished the game going 1 of 7 on third-down conversions and had just 46 plays, with the Wolfpack doubling up the Hokies in time of possession. NCSU senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson was appreciative of what the Wolfpack accomplished at such a tough venue. “First off, credit to Virginia Tech fans; I don’t think there is anything comparable to it,” Wilson said. “This is one of the loudest places I’ve ever played in my life. It is just awesome to go out like this.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIGZvciBOQyBTdGF0ZSYjMzk7cyAzNS0y OCB3aW4gb3ZlciBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoIHRvIGltcHJvdmUgdG8gOC0zIG92 ZXJhbGwuIEhvc3RpbmcgVU5DIGlzIG5leHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby83eHVDU25TaXlaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN3h1Q1NuU2l5Wjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2 YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVSaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjYwMjQ0NDk0NzkwNDUzOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==