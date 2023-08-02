The media selected NC State cornerback Aydan White as first-team All-ACC on Wednesday.

White, who attended Arden (N.C.) Christ School, emerged last season and is now on NFL teams radars. White had 46 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes broken up, four tackles for loss and one sack last year. Two of his interceptions came against Charleston Southern, including a 84-yard pick six.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder missed the spring due to a hip injury, but is 100 percent now. Pro Football Focus had him playing the most coverage snaps in the country (482) without allowing a touchdown last year.

White earned first-team All-ACC honors last year.