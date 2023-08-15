News More News
NC State commits prep football schedules

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has 16 class of 2024 commits and a pair of junior commits, and many will be starting their season this week.

Click below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits:

Class of 2024

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater:

Aug. 25 — Vs. Orlando Bishop Moore

Sept. 1 — Vs. Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International

Sept. 8 — Vs. Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange

Sept. 14 — Vs. Orlando Jones

Sept. 22 — At Apopka (Fla.) High

Sept. 29 — Vs. Apopka Wekiva

Oct. 6 — At Orlando Timber Creek

Oct. 13 — Vs. Ocoee (Fla.) High

Oct. 20 — At Winter Garden Horizon

Nov. 3 — At Orlando Boone

Greensboro Grimsley:

Aug. 18 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Aug. 25 — Vs. Rolesville

Sept. 1 — At Pfafftown Reagan

Sept. 15 — Vs. Greensboro Southeast Guilford

Sept. 22 — At Greensboro Northwest Guilford

Sept. 29 — Vs. Greensboro Western Guilford

Oct. 6 — Vs. Jamestown Ragsdale

Oct. 13 — At High Point Southwest Guilford

Oct. 20 — Vs. Greensboro Page

Oct. 27 — At Greensboro Northern Guilford

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna:

Aug. 26 — Vs. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Sept. 1 — At Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Sept. 8 — Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

Sept. 15 — At Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

Sept. 21 — At Miami (Fla.) Central

Sept. 29 — At Coconut Creek (Fla.) High

Oct. 7 — At Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Oct. 21 — Vs. Hollywood Avant Garde Academy

Oct. 26 — At Boca Raton (Fla.) St. John Paul II Academy

Nov. 3 — At St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek:

Aug. 18 — At Atlanta (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian

Aug. 25 — At Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett

Sept. 1 — Vs. Smyrna (Ga.) Cambpell

Sept. 8 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

Sept. 22 — At Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 29 — Vs. Suwanee North Gwinnett

Oct. 13 — At Lawrenceville (Ga.) Discovery

Oct. 20 — Vs. Norcross High

Oct. 27 — At Duluth (Ga.) HIgh

Nov. 3 — Vs. Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar

Charlotte Providence Day:

Aug. 19 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern at Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 25 — At Asheville

Sept. 1 — Vs. Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 8 — At Concord Cabarrus

Sept. 22 — At Arden Christ School

Sept. 29 — Vs. Raleigh North Raleigh Christian Academy

Oct. 6 — At Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 13 — At Charlotte Christian

Oct. 20 — Vs. Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Oct. 27 — Vs. Charlotte Latin

Massillon (Ohio) Washington:

Aug. 18 — Vs. Valdosta (Ga.) High

Aug. 25 — Vs. Canton (Ohio) GlenOak

Sept. 1 — Vs. Mansfield (Ohio) Senior

Sept. 8 — Vs. Elkhart (Ind.) High

Sept. 15 — Vs. Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward

Sept. 22 — Vs. Middleton (Del.) High

Sept. 29 — Vs. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s

Oct. 6 — At Youngstown (Ohio) Austintown-Fitch

Oct. 13 — Vs. Warren (Ohio) Harding

Oct. 21 — At Canton McKinley

Lanham (Md.) Mount Zion Prep Academy:

Aug. 25 — At Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough

Sept. 8 — At Richmond (Va.) Beacon Hill Home School

Sept. 15 — Vs. Mississauga (Alaska) Clarkson North

Sept. 22 — At Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel

Sept. 29 — At Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy

Oct. 13 — Vs. Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian Academy

Oct. 20 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

Oct. 27 — At Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances Academy

Nov. 3 — At Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield

Nov. 10 — Vs. Ashburn (Va.) Virginia Academy

Rolesville High:

Aug. 18 — Vs. Matthews Butler

Aug. 25 — At Greensboro Grimsley

Sept. 1 — At Wendell East Wake

Sept. 8 — Vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

Sept. 15 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive

Sept. 29 — At Raleigh Wakefield

Oct. 6 — At Raleigh Millbrook

Oct. 13 — Vs. Knightdale

Oct. 20 — At Wake Forest High

Oct. 27 — Vs. Wake Forest Heritage

Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland:

Aug. 24 — Vs. Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington

Sept. 1 — At Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley

Sept. 9 — Vs. Ironton (Ohio) (neutral)

Sept. 15 — Vs. South Charleston (W.Va.) High

Sept. 22 — At Parkersburg (W.Va.) High

Sept. 29 — Vs. Charleston Capital

Oct. 6 — Vs. Inwood (W.Va.) Musselman

Oct. 13 — At Hurricane (W.Va.) High

Oct. 20 — At Huntington High

Nov. 3 — At Belle (W.Va.) Riverside

Huntington (W.Va.) High:

Aug. 25 — Vs. Huntington Spring Valley

Sept. 1 — At South Charleston (W.Va.) HIgh

Sept. 15 — Vs. Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington

Sept. 22 — Vs. Charleston Capital

Sept. 29 — Vs. Belle (W.Va.) Riverside

Oct. 6 — At Beckley (W.Va.) Woodrow Wilson

Oct. 13 — Vs. Parkersburg (W.Va.) High, neutral

Oct. 20 — Vs. Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland

Oct. 27 — Vs. St. Albans (W.Va.) High

Nov. 3 — Vs. Hurricane (W.Va.) High

Gastonia Ashbrook:

Aug. 18 — Vs. Marshville Forest Hills

Sept. 1 — Vs. Charlotte West Mecklenburg

Sept. 8 — At Mount Holly East Gaston

Sept. 15 — Vs. Shelby Crest

Sept. 22 — At Gastonia Forestview

Step. 29 — Vs. Dallas North Gaston

Oct. 6 — At Belmont Stuart W. Cramer

Oct. 13 — At Belmont South Point

Oct. 20 — Vs. Kings Mountain

Oct. 27 — At Gastonia Huss

Burlington Cummings:

Aug. 18 — Vs. Eden Morehead

Aug. 25 — At Elon Western Alamance

Sept. 1 — At Siler City Jordan-Matthews

Sept. 8 — At Yanceyville Bartlett Yancy

Sept. 15 — Vs. Pittsboro Seaforth

Sept. 22 — At Graham

Oct. 6 — Vs. Bear Creek Chatham Central

Oct. 13 — At Pittsboro Northwood

Oct. 20 — Vs. Robbins North Moore

Oct. 27 — At Haw River Southeast Alamance

Gulf Shores (Ala.) High:

Aug. 24 — Vs. Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic

Sept. 1 — Vs. Citronelle (Ala.) HIgh

Sept. 15 — At Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy

Sept. 22 — At Mobile LeFlore

Sept. 28 — At Mobile Murphy

Oct. 6 — Vs. Mobile Williamson

Oct. 13 — At Elbrerta (Ala.) High

Oct. 27 — Vs. Prichard (Ala.) Vigor

Nov. 3 — Vs. Mobile Rain

Stockbridge (Ga.) High:

Aug. 19 — Vs. Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, Morehouse College Inner City Classic

Aug. 25 — At Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County

Sept. 1 — At Albany (Ga.) Dougherty

Sept. 8 — Vs. Luella (Ga.) High

Sept. 15 — At Hampton (Ga.) High

Sept. 29 — At Jonesboro (Ga.) Mount Zion

Oct. 6 — Vs. Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett

Oct. 20 — At Stockbridge Woodland

Oct. 27 — Vs. Atlanta Pace Academy

Nov. 3 — Vs. McDonough (Ga.) High

Rome (Ga.) High:

Aug. 18 — Vs. White (Ga.) Cass

Aug. 25 — Vs. Lithonia (Ga.) High

Sept. 1 — Vs. Carrollton (Ga.) High

Sept. 8 — Vs. Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook

Sept. 22 — At Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona

Oct. 6 — At Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah

Oct. 20 — Vs. Woodstock (Ga.) River Ridge

Oct. 27 — At Canton (Ga.) Creekview

Nov. 3 — Vs. Woodstock Etowah

Wake Forest High:

Aug. 18 — At Clayton High

Aug. 25 — Vs. South Garner High

Sept. 1 — Vs. Southeast Ralegih

Sept. 8 — At Southern Durham

Sept. 15 — At Raleigh Leesville Road

Sept. 29 — Vs. Knightdale High

Oct. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Wakefield

Oct. 13 — At Wake Forest Heritage

Oct. 20 — Vs. Rolesville High

Oct. 27 — At Raleigh Millbrook

Class of 2025

Pittsboro Northwood:

Aug. 18 — Vs. Durham Riverside

Aug. 25 — Vs. Cameron Union Pines

Sept. 1 — At Robbins North Moore

Sept. 8 — Vs. Haw River Southeast Alamance

Sept. 15 — At Siler City Jordan-Matthews

Sept. 21 — Vs. Yanceyville Bartlett County

Sept. 29 — At Pittsboro Seaforth

Oct. 6 — At Graham

Oct. 13 — Vs. Burlington Cummings

Oct. 20 — At Bear Creek Chatham Central

Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast:

Aug. 18 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood

Aug. 25 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) High

Aug. 31 — Vs. Columbia Keenan

Sept. 15 — At Columbia Spring Valley

Sept. 22 — Vs. Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford

Sept. 29 — At Columbia Irmo

Oct. 6 — Vs. Columbia A.C. Flora

Oct. 13 — At Lugoff (S.C.) Lugoff-Elgin

Oct. 20 — Vs. Columbia Ridge View

Oct. 27 — At Blythewood Westwood

