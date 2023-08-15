NC State commits prep football schedules
NC State has 16 class of 2024 commits and a pair of junior commits, and many will be starting their season this week.
Click below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits:
Class of 2024
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater:
Aug. 25 — Vs. Orlando Bishop Moore
Sept. 1 — Vs. Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International
Sept. 8 — Vs. Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
Sept. 14 — Vs. Orlando Jones
Sept. 22 — At Apopka (Fla.) High
Sept. 29 — Vs. Apopka Wekiva
Oct. 6 — At Orlando Timber Creek
Oct. 13 — Vs. Ocoee (Fla.) High
Oct. 20 — At Winter Garden Horizon
Nov. 3 — At Orlando Boone
Greensboro Grimsley:
Aug. 18 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Aug. 25 — Vs. Rolesville
Sept. 1 — At Pfafftown Reagan
Sept. 15 — Vs. Greensboro Southeast Guilford
Sept. 22 — At Greensboro Northwest Guilford
Sept. 29 — Vs. Greensboro Western Guilford
Oct. 6 — Vs. Jamestown Ragsdale
Oct. 13 — At High Point Southwest Guilford
Oct. 20 — Vs. Greensboro Page
Oct. 27 — At Greensboro Northern Guilford
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna:
Aug. 26 — Vs. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Sept. 1 — At Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Sept. 8 — Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
Sept. 15 — At Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Sept. 21 — At Miami (Fla.) Central
Sept. 29 — At Coconut Creek (Fla.) High
Oct. 7 — At Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Oct. 21 — Vs. Hollywood Avant Garde Academy
Oct. 26 — At Boca Raton (Fla.) St. John Paul II Academy
Nov. 3 — At St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood
Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek:
Aug. 18 — At Atlanta (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian
Aug. 25 — At Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett
Sept. 1 — Vs. Smyrna (Ga.) Cambpell
Sept. 8 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
Sept. 22 — At Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 29 — Vs. Suwanee North Gwinnett
Oct. 13 — At Lawrenceville (Ga.) Discovery
Oct. 20 — Vs. Norcross High
Oct. 27 — At Duluth (Ga.) HIgh
Nov. 3 — Vs. Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar
Charlotte Providence Day:
Aug. 19 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern at Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 25 — At Asheville
Sept. 1 — Vs. Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 8 — At Concord Cabarrus
Sept. 22 — At Arden Christ School
Sept. 29 — Vs. Raleigh North Raleigh Christian Academy
Oct. 6 — At Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 13 — At Charlotte Christian
Oct. 20 — Vs. Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Oct. 27 — Vs. Charlotte Latin
Massillon (Ohio) Washington:
Aug. 18 — Vs. Valdosta (Ga.) High
Aug. 25 — Vs. Canton (Ohio) GlenOak
Sept. 1 — Vs. Mansfield (Ohio) Senior
Sept. 8 — Vs. Elkhart (Ind.) High
Sept. 15 — Vs. Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward
Sept. 22 — Vs. Middleton (Del.) High
Sept. 29 — Vs. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s
Oct. 6 — At Youngstown (Ohio) Austintown-Fitch
Oct. 13 — Vs. Warren (Ohio) Harding
Oct. 21 — At Canton McKinley
Lanham (Md.) Mount Zion Prep Academy:
Aug. 25 — At Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough
Sept. 8 — At Richmond (Va.) Beacon Hill Home School
Sept. 15 — Vs. Mississauga (Alaska) Clarkson North
Sept. 22 — At Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel
Sept. 29 — At Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy
Oct. 13 — Vs. Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian Academy
Oct. 20 — At Richmond (Va.) Benedictine
Oct. 27 — At Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances Academy
Nov. 3 — At Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield
Nov. 10 — Vs. Ashburn (Va.) Virginia Academy
Rolesville High:
Aug. 18 — Vs. Matthews Butler
Aug. 25 — At Greensboro Grimsley
Sept. 1 — At Wendell East Wake
Sept. 8 — Vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
Sept. 15 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive
Sept. 29 — At Raleigh Wakefield
Oct. 6 — At Raleigh Millbrook
Oct. 13 — Vs. Knightdale
Oct. 20 — At Wake Forest High
Oct. 27 — Vs. Wake Forest Heritage
Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland:
Aug. 24 — Vs. Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington
Sept. 1 — At Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley
Sept. 9 — Vs. Ironton (Ohio) (neutral)
Sept. 15 — Vs. South Charleston (W.Va.) High
Sept. 22 — At Parkersburg (W.Va.) High
Sept. 29 — Vs. Charleston Capital
Oct. 6 — Vs. Inwood (W.Va.) Musselman
Oct. 13 — At Hurricane (W.Va.) High
Oct. 20 — At Huntington High
Nov. 3 — At Belle (W.Va.) Riverside
Huntington (W.Va.) High:
Aug. 25 — Vs. Huntington Spring Valley
Sept. 1 — At South Charleston (W.Va.) HIgh
Sept. 15 — Vs. Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington
Sept. 22 — Vs. Charleston Capital
Sept. 29 — Vs. Belle (W.Va.) Riverside
Oct. 6 — At Beckley (W.Va.) Woodrow Wilson
Oct. 13 — Vs. Parkersburg (W.Va.) High, neutral
Oct. 20 — Vs. Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland
Oct. 27 — Vs. St. Albans (W.Va.) High
Nov. 3 — Vs. Hurricane (W.Va.) High
Gastonia Ashbrook:
Aug. 18 — Vs. Marshville Forest Hills
Sept. 1 — Vs. Charlotte West Mecklenburg
Sept. 8 — At Mount Holly East Gaston
Sept. 15 — Vs. Shelby Crest
Sept. 22 — At Gastonia Forestview
Step. 29 — Vs. Dallas North Gaston
Oct. 6 — At Belmont Stuart W. Cramer
Oct. 13 — At Belmont South Point
Oct. 20 — Vs. Kings Mountain
Oct. 27 — At Gastonia Huss
Burlington Cummings:
Aug. 18 — Vs. Eden Morehead
Aug. 25 — At Elon Western Alamance
Sept. 1 — At Siler City Jordan-Matthews
Sept. 8 — At Yanceyville Bartlett Yancy
Sept. 15 — Vs. Pittsboro Seaforth
Sept. 22 — At Graham
Oct. 6 — Vs. Bear Creek Chatham Central
Oct. 13 — At Pittsboro Northwood
Oct. 20 — Vs. Robbins North Moore
Oct. 27 — At Haw River Southeast Alamance
Gulf Shores (Ala.) High:
Aug. 24 — Vs. Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic
Sept. 1 — Vs. Citronelle (Ala.) HIgh
Sept. 15 — At Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy
Sept. 22 — At Mobile LeFlore
Sept. 28 — At Mobile Murphy
Oct. 6 — Vs. Mobile Williamson
Oct. 13 — At Elbrerta (Ala.) High
Oct. 27 — Vs. Prichard (Ala.) Vigor
Nov. 3 — Vs. Mobile Rain
Stockbridge (Ga.) High:
Aug. 19 — Vs. Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, Morehouse College Inner City Classic
Aug. 25 — At Norman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County
Sept. 1 — At Albany (Ga.) Dougherty
Sept. 8 — Vs. Luella (Ga.) High
Sept. 15 — At Hampton (Ga.) High
Sept. 29 — At Jonesboro (Ga.) Mount Zion
Oct. 6 — Vs. Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett
Oct. 20 — At Stockbridge Woodland
Oct. 27 — Vs. Atlanta Pace Academy
Nov. 3 — Vs. McDonough (Ga.) High
Rome (Ga.) High:
Aug. 18 — Vs. White (Ga.) Cass
Aug. 25 — Vs. Lithonia (Ga.) High
Sept. 1 — Vs. Carrollton (Ga.) High
Sept. 8 — Vs. Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook
Sept. 22 — At Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona
Oct. 6 — At Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
Oct. 20 — Vs. Woodstock (Ga.) River Ridge
Oct. 27 — At Canton (Ga.) Creekview
Nov. 3 — Vs. Woodstock Etowah
Wake Forest High:
Aug. 18 — At Clayton High
Aug. 25 — Vs. South Garner High
Sept. 1 — Vs. Southeast Ralegih
Sept. 8 — At Southern Durham
Sept. 15 — At Raleigh Leesville Road
Sept. 29 — Vs. Knightdale High
Oct. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Wakefield
Oct. 13 — At Wake Forest Heritage
Oct. 20 — Vs. Rolesville High
Oct. 27 — At Raleigh Millbrook
Class of 2025
Pittsboro Northwood:
Aug. 18 — Vs. Durham Riverside
Aug. 25 — Vs. Cameron Union Pines
Sept. 1 — At Robbins North Moore
Sept. 8 — Vs. Haw River Southeast Alamance
Sept. 15 — At Siler City Jordan-Matthews
Sept. 21 — Vs. Yanceyville Bartlett County
Sept. 29 — At Pittsboro Seaforth
Oct. 6 — At Graham
Oct. 13 — Vs. Burlington Cummings
Oct. 20 — At Bear Creek Chatham Central
Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast:
Aug. 18 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood
Aug. 25 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) High
Aug. 31 — Vs. Columbia Keenan
Sept. 15 — At Columbia Spring Valley
Sept. 22 — Vs. Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford
Sept. 29 — At Columbia Irmo
Oct. 6 — Vs. Columbia A.C. Flora
Oct. 13 — At Lugoff (S.C.) Lugoff-Elgin
Oct. 20 — Vs. Columbia Ridge View
Oct. 27 — At Blythewood Westwood
