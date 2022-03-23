NC State commit Lex Thomas popular with other recruits

Thayer Thomas has started 30 of 49 games he has played in at wide receiver, and he plays a crucial role at punt returner. Drake Thomas has split time at middle linebacker and outside linebacker, and has started 25 of 34 games over the last three years. Thayer walked-on at NC State, but quickly proved his value, while Drake was a celebrated linebacker recruit.

FORT MILLS, S.C. — NC State junior quarterback commit Lex Thomas has a pair of role models in his two older brothers.

Drake Thomas also knew how to rally other recruits in joining the Wolfpack, playing a key role in the class of 2019, which Rivals.com ranked No. 28 nationally.

Lex Thomas is doing his part with other recruiting targets in the class of 2023 for the Wolfpack. He committed July 23, 2021.

“I committed early, so I can do that kind of stuff,” Thomas said. “[NCSU offensive coordinator] Coach [Tim] Beck and [NC State] Coach [Dave] Doeren are helping me throughout the process. I’m being the best recruiter I can be.

“I’ve asked Drake about what questions what to say to people, and how to approach this thing without being too antsy. I’m just trying to be normal. It might run in the family.”

Thomas plays 7-on-7 ball with Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers and Raleigh Millbrook junior wide receiver Nathan Leacock. He knows an assortment of other players too.

“I’m trying to get the best offensive guys I can get,” Thomas said. “It’s pretty cool because we played together in youth [football], and now we are playing against each other. Now in the spring, we are playing together. There is a lot of different things going on, but hopefully we can play in college.”

Thomas has also been in the ear of the Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers duo — junior running back Daylan Smothers and junior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion.

“I’ve been talking to them all the time and they’ll be coming over [Friday],” Thomas said. “We’ll see what happens then. We are trying to get the best guys in N.C., and they are in the top two.”

Sports has been the family business in some ways for the Thomas family. Lex’s father, Trevor Thomas, played on the offensive line at Marshall, and has touched the lives of hundreds of kids by coaching.

“It’s kind of cool because my dad has always been around and coaching,” Lex Thomas said. “With me, he didn’t start coaching me until I started playing with Noah in the sixth grade. Everyone always has wanted to play for my dad, so our teams were good.”

Thomas has a very simple but hard goal for his senior year.

“I want to beat Wake Forest in Heritage history and I want to win a conference title,” Thomas said.