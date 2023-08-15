Paylor moved up nine spots to No. 88 overall in the country in the class of 2024. He was one spot ahead of Clinton (N.C.) High senior defensive end Amaris Williams , who is going to Florida. The top in-state high school product is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis , who is ranked No. 35 overall. The South Carolina native is going to Michigan. The trio represents North Carolina high schools in the Rivals250.

The electrifying Paylor, who is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, verbally committed to NC State over South Carolin and North Carolina on Aug. 4. He plays a variety of positions for Cummings, including wide receiver, running back, safety, cornerback, kick returner and punt returner.

Paylor would be the third highest prep recruit that coach Dave Doeren has landed, behind defensive end Kentavius Street, who was ranked No. 43 overall in the class of 2014, and running back Ricky Person, who was ranked No. 85 overall in the class of 2018.

Joining Paylor in the Rivals250 is NC State cornerback/nickel commit Asaad Brown of Baltimore (Md.) Mount Zion. He verbally committed to NCSU on March 22, and is ranked No. 226 overall in the country by Rivals.com.

NC State’s 16-man recruiting class is ranked No. 41 overall nationally, No. 9 in the ACC and seven in the league in average stars per prospect.

The Wolfpack hope to add to their class by landing offensive lineman Tyler West of Andrews (N.C.) High.