NC State cornerback verbal commit Brandon Cisse has been a regular at NC State home games this fall, and even took his official visit.

Cisse had a whirlwind ending to his recruitment June 14, 2022, when he picked NC State. The Wolfpack were his first high-major June 4 after he worked out at camp, but he had a litany of mid-major offers.

Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Old Dominion, South Florida and Yale, all had previously offered.