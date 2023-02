NC State coach Kevin Keatts half-joked that it's a lot easier coaching when up 30 than down 30.

Keatts and the Wolfpack crushed Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday at PNC Arena. Keatts said the defense was sharp and the players understood the scouting reports.

NC State finished shooting 12 of 20 from three-point land for a blistering 60.0 percent.

Click below to watch the press conference: