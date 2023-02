Clemson carved up NC State's defense to the tune of 59.6 percent from the field Saturday in a 96-71 win at PNC Arena.

Add in NC State allowing Wake Forest 46 points in the first half Wednesday, and it's a cause for concern. Against the Demon Deacons, the combination of cooling off and WFU falling apart after forward Damari Monsanto's season ending injury led to NC State to cruise to 90-74 win.

There was no cooling off by Clemson, who shot 10 of 19 from three-point land Saturday. Those kind of statistics had NC State coach Kevin Keatts concerned following the game.

