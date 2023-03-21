NCSU coach Dave Doeren said he expects things to pick up with his communications with NFL teams this week. The Wolfpack had spring break, giving the staff a chance to unwind after a grueling season. Doeren is excited about the opportunities that await some of his players.

NC State had kicker Christopher Dunn and middle linebacker Isaiah Moore compete at the NFL Combine, which will mean next Tuesday’s Pro Day will be of utmost importance coming up for the remaining draft hopefuls.

Doeren is confident his players will ace the interview part of talking with NFL teams.

“It was good to see Drake and Thayer [Thomas] come in and I got to talk to them about what they are hearing,” Doeren said. “The Pro Day is a big deal for a lot of our players. We don’t have like we did with Ickey [Ekwonu] that guy who we know is going to go right away. A lot of these guys where they fit in the draft will be determined by these measurables — these 40’s, how high they jump and the drill work they go through.”

NFL teams pour over size and speed, but so do college coaches. However, the Wolfpack have had some terrific players who weren’t the perfect size over the years.

“I know there will be a lot of scouts here to look at our guys,” Doeren said. “To me, measurables are important, but how you play the game is more important. There are exceptions and it’s no different than us. We don’t want a bunch of exceptions on the team.

“The ones that you have, they need to be ballers.”

Doeren also knows that what his players put on film is most important. He accepts that pro teams might wish outside linebacker Drake Thomas or safety Tanner Ingle aren’t the perfect size, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get the job done at that level.

“They are going to be a little shorter than they [NFL] say, but they are two of the best football players that they can get,” Doeren said. “The film doesn’t lie. You tell them to put them on the grass and put them through drills. Get them in a meeting and talk football. All that stuff will cancel out some of the measurables.”

Doeren has said in past interviews that the staff studies what characteristics lead to an NFL prospect. He’s tried to use the analytics in recruiting, but sometimes a player is an exception to the rule.

“What we have used in recruiting is the length, the hand size and all the things you see in Pro Days and combines,” Doeren said. “They are listed above the position groups. The prototypical running, this guy could be bigger or smaller, but it gives us a kind of measuring stick.

“At the end of all things, we want length and speed. Those are the two categories we are looking for. Over a period of time, it has been a pretty good formula for us.”

Doeren has been busy trying to recruit the next wave of players to NC State. Star junior wide receivers Alex Taylor and Jonathan Paylor will be at NC State this week, with Taylor on Tuesday and Paylor on Friday. Doeren can’t talk about recruits in particular, but he enjoys having them attend practice. He also studies their body language in return.

Doeren half-joked that recruits should probably stay off Instagram and be completely engaged during practice.

“I think it is great for the player, the recruit,” Doeren said. “The coach that is recruiting them, he sees them coach his guys and they can pretend they are in the drills. They can see what kind of guy that is on the grass.

“How does he teach? Do I fit with his personality? It isn’t a ‘how are you doing?’ phone call. You get to watch him do his job.”