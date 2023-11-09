NC State coach Dave Doeren admitted he was surprised when sophomore quarterback MJ Morris decided to shut it down this season.

Morris was inserted into the starting lineup against Marshall on Oct. 7, and he went 3-1 with wins over Marshall, Clemson and Miami (Fla.) to power the Wolfpack to 6-3 and bowl eligible. The lone loss came at Duke.

Morris knew if he played in one more game he wouldn’t get the chance to redshirt this season, so he created his own plan. Now, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining, but they’ll be some mystery as to where he might spend it if he ever enters the NCAA transfer portal.