NC State coach Dave Doeren embraces competition
Spring practice is about learning, getting reps and and competing.
NC State coach Dave Doeren has seen a lot of first spring practices in his coaching career. He wants his players to embrace the competition, whether it is at quarterback, where Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong has some built-in advantages, or at other spots.
Doeren also thinks different position groups will also need to challenge to earn their reps in the new offense, like the tight ends and H-backs.
Another honor up for grabs for the spring and fall camp is what player ends up getting the coveted No. 1 jersey, which Doeren discussed.
