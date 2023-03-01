News More News
NC State coach Dave Doeren embraces competition

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Spring practice is about learning, getting reps and and competing.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has seen a lot of first spring practices in his coaching career. He wants his players to embrace the competition, whether it is at quarterback, where Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong has some built-in advantages, or at other spots.

Doeren also thinks different position groups will also need to challenge to earn their reps in the new offense, like the tight ends and H-backs.

Another honor up for grabs for the spring and fall camp is what player ends up getting the coveted No. 1 jersey, which Doeren discussed.

