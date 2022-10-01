The Clemson defense shut down NC State rushing attack, holding the Wolfpack to 21 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, and recorded three sacks.

The No. 5-ranked Clemson Tigers won 30-20 to improve to 5-0, and the No. 10-ranked Wolfpack fell to 4-1. NC State hosts Florida State next Saturday, with the Seminoles coming off a home loss against Wake Forest on Saturday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s defense came up big in the second half to stymie NC State in the battle of top 10 teams Saturday.

“We have to play better than we did tonight,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “Give Clemson credit. They won the line of scrimmage. Their D-Line played really good.

“I thought they had a good game plan defensively. They played looser in the secondary, so it was hard to run by them.”

NC State will now need some help from another ACC squad in knocking off Clemson.

“Any game you lose is a missed opportunity,” NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary said. “They did a good job. They have a very talented front, but like I said, we didn’t execute well. We are a better team than that.

“We know what is in front of us, but we just played a really good football team. We are definitely going to bounce back and it doesn’t change anything.”

The players understood the window of opportunity Saturday.

“Honestly, we are a little bit of heart-broken and honestly a little bit of pissed off,” Leary said. “We walked off that field knowing that we didn’t play to our ability. We had very high aspirations and high expectations. We thought we prepared well.”

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and an aggressive defensive line led the way for the Tigers. He went 21-of-30 passing for 209 yards and a touchdown, and ran 14 times for 73 yards and two scores. Clemson also didn’t suffer a turnover in the win.

NC State’s defense played smart and aggressive and rarely gave up a big play in the first half. However, Clemson did get some momentum at the end of the second quarter.

Uiagalelei found running back Will Shipley down the left sideline to the one-yard line. That set up Uiagalelei’s one-yard run and a 13-10 lead with 31 seconds in the first half.

Up until that point, the Tigers flirted with some positive passing plays, but couldn’t sustain it, leading to two B.T. Potter field goals. Doeren definitely pointed to that Shipley play after the game.

“We had some opportunities right before the half to walk in the lead and getting the ball back [for start of third quarter],” Doeren said. “We had a coverage break down that led to Shipley’s play.

“That was a big possession for them I think.”

NC State conversely tried a few shots downfield, but used its controlled passing game to keep drives alive under Leary. As a result, Leary only had three incompletions in the first half, completing 12-of-15 passing for 91 yards and a two-yard touchdown to backup tight end Cedric Seabrough for the Wolfpack’s lone score. Leary was forced to air it out in the second half, but never did find any receivers downfield in finishing 28-of-47 for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“Defensively in the second half, they switched things up on us,” Leary said. “They definitely played a lot softer and wanted to keep everything in front of them.”

Clemson’s secondary came in maligned after defeating Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime last week. NC State did get wide receiver Devin Carter free for a 32-yard gain that helped set up an eventual 21-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3 with 19 seconds left. NC State didn’t try too many other deep shots in the first half.

NC State also benefited from six Clemson penalties in the first half, including a targeting call against starting strong safety Andrew Mukuba, who had returned to the lineup from injury.

Clemson seized more momentum in the second half. Uiagalelei ran 38 yards, and that set up his pass to Jake Briningspool for a seven-yard touchdown two plays later, and the Tigers led 20-10 with 11:36 left in the third quarter.

NC State kept hope alive when senior kicker Christopher Dunn added a big 49-yard field goal to make it 20-13 with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

Clemson got the three points back, aided by an interception by freshman cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. It led to Potter making 44-yard field goal to make it 23-13 with 14:16 left in the game.

NC State’s offensive line struggled at times against Clemson’s fierce pass rush, and the Wolfpack would get off track after some key Clemson sacks. NCSU was facing a fourth down and 13 at the Clemson 39-yard line, and Leary fumbled the shotgun snap due to a miscommunication with center Grant Gibson.

“We lost the turnover margin and we lost the line of scrimmage, and you don’t win many games when that happens,” Doeren said.

Clemson then took advantage of NC State cornerback Derrek Pitts getting called for targeting and being ejected, moving the ball to the NCSU 25-yard line. He’ll also miss the first half of the Florida State at NC State game next week.

Clemson finished the game off with Uiagalelei doing a bootleg run from nine yards out for a touchdown. Clemson took a commanding 30-13 lead with 3:04 left in the game.

Leary tacked on a four-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left for the final score.

“It was a hard-fought game and Clemson out-played us, and obviously that means they out-coached us,” Doeren said.