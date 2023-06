The comeback trail for Jaren Sensabaugh is paying off, with a new offer from NC State on Tuesday.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth High senior cornerback had broken his collarbone during his junior year at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, which perhaps slowed down his recruitment. But creme rises to the top and Sensabaugh has been camping at various colleges in June, with the Wolfpack and Duke offering.

Sensabaugh, who hopes to major in either business or marketing or perhaps something in the health field, has locked in an official visit to NCSU on June 23-25.