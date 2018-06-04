The full basketball slate for NC State will not be announced until later in the summer, but pieces are starting to come together.

It was announced Monday that NC State will have a rematch from last year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge when it plays Penn State in the inaugural Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City Dec. 15, which will be presented by Citi. The event will be held at Historic Boardwalk Hall.

"We are excited to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic. Boardwalk Hall is a historic venue with heaps of tradition and Penn State is a strong team that will provide a great test for our team,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said in a prepared statement.

NCSU defeated the Nittany Lions 85-78 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Raleigh last season. The win proved to be a valuable one for the Pack as Penn State went on to capture the NIT title. Penn State lost star sophomore and All-Big Ten selection Tony Carr to the NBA Draft after he averaged 19.6 points per game last year but will return three starters who averaged double figures in scoring.

Last week, NC State’s opponent in the 2018 Big Ten/ACC Challenge was revealed, with the Pack headed to Wisconsin to play the Badgers on Nov. 27. Wisconsin’s run of 19 straight NCAA Tournament appearances was snapped by its 15-18 campaign last season, but it will return the top eight scorers highlighted by first-team All-Big Ten selection Ethan Happ, a forward who averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 rebounds a game.

On Dec. 1, NC State will play Vanderbilt at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla., as part of the Hoophall Miami Invitational. The Commodores went 12-20 last season under first-year head coach Bryce Drew and will lose three of its top four scorers. Vandy though signed a touted three-player recruiting class that included a pair of five-stars in forward Simisola Shittu and guard Darius Garland. Shittu tore his ACL in January but Vanderbilt is hoping he will be ready by season’s start. Vanderbilt also inked four-star wing Aaron Nesmith.

NC State will also host Auburn Dec. 19. The Tigers received good news last week with the returns of center Austin Wiley and guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, all three of whom entered the NBA Draft process. Brown was first-team All-SEC last year and Harper second-team, while Wiley sat out last season following an all-SEC Freshman Team campaign in 2016-17. Auburn did lost Mustapha Heron, who decided to transfer to St. John’s instead of returning.

Nevertheless, Auburn, which won the SEC regular season title a year ago, is likely to be preseason highly ranked. NCAA.com’s Andy Katz has the Tigers No. 11 in his look ahead power 36 that was released Monday. Wisconsin checked in at No. 25 on that same list.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has reported that NC State will also host USC Upstate in a non-conference tilt. The Spartans went 7-25 last year and hired Dave Dickerson as its head coach in April.

The ACC announced NC State’s conference opponents in April.