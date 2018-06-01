Unable to string together clutch hits and a steady dose of effective small ball from Army has NC State baseball in a hole in the Raleigh Regional of the NCAA Tournament with a steep climb to get out of it after the Knights stunned the top-seeded and host Wolfpack, 5-1.

The signs were there early.

NC State senior centerfielder Josh McLain led off the bottom of the first with a single, but junior leftfielder Brett Kinneman hit into a double play in the next at bat. Back-to-back singles from sophomore shortstop Will Wilson and freshman catcher Patrick Bailey were for naught when senior rightfielder Brock Deatherage struck out to end the threat — three hits and no runs for NC State.

In the third inning, Army speedy sophomore centerfielder Jacob Hurtubise stole second after reaching on a one-out single, his 41st swiped base of the season. He took off for third on a hit-and-run, and senior catcher Jon Rosoff soft grounder to first was enough to score Hurtubise from second.

A leadoff walk to Army freshman third baseman Anthony Guachin in the fourth by NC State starting freshman pitcher Reid Johnston was compounded by a two-base error after Bailey tried to throw behind the runner at first when junior first baseman Evan Edwards was drawn in by the bunt attempt. Giachin would then score on a sacrifice fly.

The big blow by Army came in the sixth when freshman pinch hitter Rob Regine, a .200 hitter on the season, doubled down the line and scored Giachin and junior shortstop Trey Martin, giving Army a 4-0 lead.

NC State, down 5-0 after the Knights added a run in the top of the seventh, loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning with one out but could only generate one run off a sacrifice fly from pinch hitter and senior Shane Shepard. The Pack left nine runners on base throughout the game and hit into a pair of double plays, resulting in one run despite outhitting Army nine hits to seven.

The Wolfpack’s previously high-powered offense has gone quiet. In its last six games, which have included five losses, NC State has scored a combined 16 runs, an average of 2.8 runs a game.

Army junior lefty Tyler Giovinco finished his strong start by going 6.1 innings and allowing seven hits with just one earned run. He walked two and struck out one.

“He was lights out, good off-speed pitches and they were opportunistic,” NC State head coach Elliott Avent said. “They got a couple runs, I looked up one time and they had two runs on two hits and I thought we played okay. Hit some balls hard, just couldn’t string them together.”

The result was the partisan crowd of 3,048 fans left stunned while the Wolfpack will have to win four games in a row to advance out of the regional. It faces Northeastern, which lost to Auburn 13-4, Saturday at 2 p.m. Northeastern elected not to throw its ace, sophomore lefty Sean Mellen, against the Tigers. Mellen has a 2.28 ERA and surrendered just 49 hits in 79.0 innings while striking out 81 batters this season.

"We’re a great ball club,” Edwards said. “We’ve worked hard preseason and in the fall; we’ve got to come out tomorrow and play our game.”

Army will play Auburn, with the winner of the game needing just one more victory to advance to the Super Regionals. Auburn still has likely No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick and junior pitcher Casey Mize available to start.