For five innings neither NC State nor Army had a hit in an elimination game at the Raleigh Regional Sunday afternoon. Then the Wolfpack bats came alive.

By the time it was over, NC State brought across 11 runs on 11 hits and secured an 11-1 victory, ending Army’s season at 37-24 and advancing the Pack to the regional finals against Auburn with a 42-17 record.

NCSU will face the Tigers Sunday evening at 7 p.m., needing a victory to force a do-or-die game for both teams Monday evening. An Auburn win would end NC State’s season and advance the Tigers to the Super Regional.

NC State turned to sixth-year senior Johnny Piedmonte for the start, and Piedmonte responded with four scoreless, hitless innings before being lifted after some of the nagging injuries that have hampered him throughout the year flared up in the top of the fifth. An emotional Piedmonte teared up while receiving a standing ovation from the partisan home crowd of 2,665 fans.

Army senior Matt Ball nearly matched Piedmonte pitch for pitch, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth despite giving up a run in the first. He plunked the Wolfpack leadoff hitter, senior center fielder Josh McLain. McLain then stole second, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on sophomore shortstop Will Wilson’s sacrifice fly.

The first hit of the game was a two-run opposite blast from Wolfpack junior first baseman Evan Edwards, one of two Edwards would hit in the contest. NC State then busted the game open with five runs on five hits in the seventh.

Wilson’s towering two-run homer in the eighth and Edwards’ solo blast in the ninth capped the scoring for the Wolfpack. Sophomore lefty Kent Klyman relieved Piedmonte and threw 2.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out four.

Redshirt junior Nolan Clenney completed the game with 2.2 innings of one-hit relief.

Freshman lefty David Harrison is scheduled to get the start against Auburn, NC State head coach Elliott Avent said after the win.