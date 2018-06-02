NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent had a restless night. His top-seeded and Raleigh Regional-hosting Wolfpack squad inexplicably dropped a 5-1 decision to fourth-seeded and opportunistic Army in the opener Friday evening.

The defeat put NCSU in a bind, forcing the Wolfpack to win four straight games to emerge from the regional. Thus it’s understandable that Avent didn’t get to sleep until around 3:30 in the morning and was up an hour and a half later with his mind racing.

Senior left-handed pitcher Brian Brown, the ACC Pitcher of the Year who on Saturday set NC State's record for career starts (61), helped give Avent a temporary peace of mind by pitching a complete game during a 9-3 NC State win over Northeastern Saturday afternoon in front of 2,543 fans at Doak Field, eliminating the Huskies and allowing NCSU to live for another day.

"I talked to [Brown] before the game and I said ‘you know, you’ve got to give us not only what you’ve given us for four years but you need to give us a little more,’" Avent recalled. "He did."

In addition to Brown’s pitching, the NC State bats heated up, too, after scoring just 16 runs in its previous six games. With Northeastern unable to throw its sophomore lefty ace Sean Mellen in the regional, the Wolfpack took advantage. Freshman catcher Patrick Bailey ripped a two-run homer in the first, and the Pack tacked on four more runs in the third mainly thanks to junior first baseman Evan Edwards’ bases-loaded clearing triple off the walk in left.

Bailey would add a second homer of the game, a three-run shot, in the fifth, and in the process Bailey broke former NC State catcher Colt Morton’s school record for most homers by a freshman with 13.

"When you have your back against the wall you can come out swinging or you can come out tentative," Avent said. "These guys have always been swingers and they’ve always been sluggers and they battle, and that’s what they’ve done."

That was plenty of run support for Brown, who kept Northeastern hitters off balance all game and allowed eight hits, including a pair of solo homers, while striking out eight and walking none.

"He doesn’t overpower you with anything but knows how to pitch and can throw all three pitches for strikes whenever he really wants to plus changeup," Northeastern shortstop Max Burt noted. "He kept us off balance, we didn’t know what was coming. Really good pitcher, I tip my cap to him.”

One of the home runs he allowed came in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and rain pouring from the skies, reminiscent to the ill-fated NC State-Coastal Carolina regional final two years ago.

There would be no suspense this time however, as Brown struck out the next batter to secure the win and in the process save the Wolfpack bullpen for what Avent and his staff hopes will be a double-header Sunday. NC State will face the loser of Army-Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday in another elimination game, and the winner of that contest will turn around and play again Sunday evening.

Avent has used his two most consistent starting pitchers this season in Brown and freshman Reid Johnston already, with Johnston starting against Army. When asked if he had any concrete plans for tomorrow, Avent’s to the point reply: “No.”

Sixth-year senior Johnny Piedmonte and sophomore Michael Bienlien, a pair of righties who have battled through nagging injuries this season, could be options. Both were proclaimed earlier this week by Avent being as healthy as they have been all season after resting during the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C.

NC State improved to 41-17 with the win while Northeastern’s season ended at 36-21.