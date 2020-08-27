A now-viral video showing Kenosha (Wisc.) police shooting Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, has moved the world of sports, including members of the NC State athletics community, to respond in protest.

On Wednesday, the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS all had multiple games postponed after a player-led strike was carried out in response to the shooting of Blake, who is alive but is reported to be paralyzed from the waist down.

This comes just months after the widely-protested killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (Minn.) in which many athletes and coaches, including several at NC State, spoke out against. Several members of the Wolfpack football team and women's basketball team participated in a student-organized, peaceful protest that took place in June on NC State's campus and along Hillsborough Street.

Here is what members of the NC State athletics community have said on social media in response to the national conversation on Blake this week: