NC State athletics community shares message of #PackUnited
A now-viral video showing Kenosha (Wisc.) police shooting Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, has moved the world of sports, including members of the NC State athletics community, to respond in protest.
On Wednesday, the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS all had multiple games postponed after a player-led strike was carried out in response to the shooting of Blake, who is alive but is reported to be paralyzed from the waist down.
This comes just months after the widely-protested killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (Minn.) in which many athletes and coaches, including several at NC State, spoke out against. Several members of the Wolfpack football team and women's basketball team participated in a student-organized, peaceful protest that took place in June on NC State's campus and along Hillsborough Street.
Here is what members of the NC State athletics community have said on social media in response to the national conversation on Blake this week:
Continue the conversation 🖤#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/bjlAV9yEsO— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 27, 2020
Proud to be a part of a diverse incredible group of men and women. I stand with them!!!#BlackLivesMatter #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/8YuPhxXyKb— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) August 27, 2020
We will not be silent.#BlackLivesMatter // #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/cwnvq4zqmd— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) August 27, 2020
Blows my mind how standing and speaking up for what is right becomes an issue in our world. Smh. #BlackLivesMatter— DLeary (@DevinLeary1) August 27, 2020
For everyone that continues to say #BLM is a racist movement...— Calvin Hart Jr (@Hart_cjEra) August 27, 2020
Educate yourself‼️ #MoreThanAnAthlete pic.twitter.com/ztiLC9R2QB
After YEARS of saying Black Lives Matter, some people are still trying to twist the true meaning of this movement. Today, I hope you choose to see the racial injustices my community feels, rather than hide behind the comfort of not acknowledging the truth. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/LIuwQqSnL0— Grant Gibson (@BigGrant73_) August 27, 2020
I’m more then just an Athlete!! I’m going to speak up and use my platform! So no I’m not going to just shut up and just play football like some people want! Fighting to help make change!!!— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) August 26, 2020
What hurts me is that some people really don’t care and brush it off because it has nothing to do with them!— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) August 27, 2020
People can get up and say everything else matters but can’t say black lives matters even tho the system has failed blacks in so many ways!
It could’ve been me!#justice
✊🏽🙏🏽— Devon Daniels (@doubleD_2106) August 26, 2020
SAY HIS NAME🖤 #JacobBlake— 11 (@payton_wilson21) August 25, 2020
All lives are not in danger or at risk of getting shot by police because of their skin. #BlackLivesMatter— Kayla Jones (@Kayla25Jones) August 27, 2020
How can you hear & feel the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you.” #HTT #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/zJstnfU5jW— Kriss Proctor (@KrissProctor) August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
We will not stand for this anymore say his name 🖤 #JacobBlake— The kidd (@RickyPersonJr) August 26, 2020
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH https://t.co/5Qd0VZArJu— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) August 26, 2020
August 27, 2020
It’s been that 🤬!! https://t.co/tOHDrhGDdy— Devon Betty (@devonbetty56) August 26, 2020
#packunited pic.twitter.com/abtKNjFfIH— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) August 27, 2020
I stand with my sisters on this one🖤💪🏾 #JacobBlake #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rPp9iwta0u— Kayla Jones (@Kayla25Jones) August 27, 2020
Comfortable with the uncomfortable conversations! #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/9wFDWkN1AK— Gavin Locklear (@CoachGLocklear) August 27, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/peRKzjgAau— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) August 27, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/HhZfjigUqe— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) August 27, 2020
"My platform as a student-athlete gives me a great opportunity to be an advocate for change."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 5, 2020
Leaders of the Pack: @_zaynlm (@PackFootball LB)#PackUnited // #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/olb66dcHYF
