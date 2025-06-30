NC State assistant coach Brandon Chambers looking for steals

NC State assistant coach Brandon Chambers was a manager at Virginia Commonwealth for two years when new Wolfpack coach Will Wade was an assistant coach for the Rams.

Chambers struck out on his own and worked at Misericordia, Marymount, Nevada and two different stints at Texas Southern — with a one-year stint at prep powerhouse Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI, which is now in Chantilly, Va.

Chambers and Wade reunited at LSU in 2021-22, and then Chambers worked for coach Johnny Jones for a second stint at Texas Southern in 2022-23, before joining Wade the last two years at McNeese State. The Cowboys went 58-11 and reached the NCAA Tournament twice.

Chambers said formula is to concentrate on their work and their process, and if done correctly, the results will follow.