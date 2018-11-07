NC State and Wake Forest have a long history of Thursday games
Yes, it seems unusual to for NC State and Wake Forest to line up under the lights on a Thursday night in Raleigh. And it is — this is the first time in the history of this series against the Wolfpack’s most frequent opponent that the two teams have met for a weeknight game in Raleigh.
They did play once on Thursday night at what is now known as BB&T Stadium in Winston-Salem, on Sept. 25, 1997, a game in which the Wolfpack had a field goal blocked, a field goal bounce off the left upright and a field goal go wide right as time expired. It all ended up in a 19-18 Wake Forest win in one of two ACC Thursday night games ever played between the two rivals.
Thursday’s game marks the 108th consecutive season the two teams have played, the fourth longest uninterrupted series in college football, behind only Lafayette-Lehigh, Minnesota-Wisconsin and Clemson-South Carolina.
The other Thursday night ACC game was on Nov. 22, 1962, when coach Earle Edwards’ team finished off Wake’s last winless season with a 27-3 Thanksgiving Day game at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Apropos of Thursday’s Military Appreciation game, that contest included a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jim Rossi to Don Montgomery, the All-ACC wide receiver from Albemarle who would go on to receive a Bronze Star for heroism during the Vietnam War.
Those were the only two Thursday games in this long-standing series since 1930. Before then, however, the two neighbors — separated by just eight miles back when Wake’s campus was in Wake County — often played a weekday game during the North Carolina State Fair or on Thanksgiving. From 1916-1930, the two teams played eight Thursday games, including four in a row from 1927-30.
That was the era when the North Carolina State Fair moved from its home across the street from State’s campus to its current location between Hillsborough Street and Trinity Road. The school promoted those contests as Dad’s Day games, encouraging fathers from around the state to come spend the weekend with their sons enrolled at State College.
State won three of those games, with the only loss coming in 1930, when a Wolfpack players’ revolt forced a mid-season coaching change from first-year former high school coach John Van Liew to athletic director/trainer R.R. “Doc” Sermon.
The 1928 and ’29 games were breakouts for fleet track star and halfback Basil Melton. He had a 75-yard rush in a 37-0 victory in ’28, and a remarkable 82-yard punt return at the end of the third quarter in the ’29 game that gave the Wolfpack the decisive score in an 8-6 victory.
In 1927, led by All-Southern back Jack McDowall, NC State recorded a 30-7 victory over Wake, the second in a string of eight consecutive victories that helped coach Gus Tebell’s team win the only Southern Conference football championship in school history.
The two teams played on consecutive Thanksgivings in Raleigh in 1919 and ’20, with State College winning both games, and during consecutive State Fairs in 1916 and ’17, with again State victorious twice.
In all, the two old rivals have played 10 times on Thursday, with the Wolfpack owning an 8-2 record.
The first of those games was a 6-0 victory in ’16, which was decided in the final two minutes on a rushing touchdown by C.E. Van Brocklin.
However, even though Van Brocklin crossed the goal line, that game was dominated from beginning to end, by kicker and fullback Bill Lee, a sophomore from Dunn who had transferred from Wake Forest College to the North Carolina College for Agriculture and Mechanic Arts (NC A&M) after two seasons.
Against his former team, Lee not only had multiple carries of double-digit yards, he helped his team put together sustained drives on a wet field that ultimately led to an A&M win for the second time in three games. However, Lee and his team lost its final four games of the season.
Lee played only one season with A&M’s football team. He graduated in the spring of 1917 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served under General John “Black Jack” Pershing in the American Expeditionary Forces in Europe.
He returned to Raleigh after the war to teach military tactics to NC State ROTC students. Later, he became enamored with airborne tactics by parachuting soldiers. He convinced both Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt of the efficacy of those tactics and designed the Allied airborne invasion for Operation Overlord. He became known as "The Father of the U.S. Airborne."
Maj. Gen. William Carey Lee, who played for both Wake and State during his football career, is remembered as one of the most influential and decorated graduates of NC State. Lee Residence Hall is named in his memory.
|Date
|Result
|Location
|
10/19/1916
|
NC State 6, Wake Forest 0
|
Wake Forest
|
11/27/1917
|
NC State 17, Wake Forest 6
|
Raleigh
|
11/27/1919
|
NC State 21, Wake Forest 7
|
Raleigh
|
11/25/1920
|
NC State 49, Wake Forest 7
|
Raleigh
|
10/13/1927
|
NC State 30, Wake Forest 7
|
Raleigh
|
10/18/1928
|
NC State 37, Wake Forest 0
|
Raleigh
|
10/17/1929
|
NC State 8, Wake Forest 6
|
Raleigh
|
10/16/1930
|
Wake Forest 7, NC State 0
|
Raleigh
|
11/22/1962
|
NC State 27, Wake Forest 3
|
Winston-Salem
|
9/27/1997
|
Wake Forest 19, NC State 18
|
Winston-Salem
Tim Peeler is a regular contributor to The Wolfpacker and can be reached at tmpeeler@ncsu.edu.