Yes, it seems unusual to for NC State and Wake Forest to line up under the lights on a Thursday night in Raleigh. And it is — this is the first time in the history of this series against the Wolfpack’s most frequent opponent that the two teams have met for a weeknight game in Raleigh.

They did play once on Thursday night at what is now known as BB&T Stadium in Winston-Salem, on Sept. 25, 1997, a game in which the Wolfpack had a field goal blocked, a field goal bounce off the left upright and a field goal go wide right as time expired. It all ended up in a 19-18 Wake Forest win in one of two ACC Thursday night games ever played between the two rivals.

Thursday’s game marks the 108th consecutive season the two teams have played, the fourth longest uninterrupted series in college football, behind only Lafayette-Lehigh, Minnesota-Wisconsin and Clemson-South Carolina.

The other Thursday night ACC game was on Nov. 22, 1962, when coach Earle Edwards’ team finished off Wake’s last winless season with a 27-3 Thanksgiving Day game at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Apropos of Thursday’s Military Appreciation game, that contest included a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jim Rossi to Don Montgomery, the All-ACC wide receiver from Albemarle who would go on to receive a Bronze Star for heroism during the Vietnam War.

Those were the only two Thursday games in this long-standing series since 1930. Before then, however, the two neighbors — separated by just eight miles back when Wake’s campus was in Wake County — often played a weekday game during the North Carolina State Fair or on Thanksgiving. From 1916-1930, the two teams played eight Thursday games, including four in a row from 1927-30.

That was the era when the North Carolina State Fair moved from its home across the street from State’s campus to its current location between Hillsborough Street and Trinity Road. The school promoted those contests as Dad’s Day games, encouraging fathers from around the state to come spend the weekend with their sons enrolled at State College.

State won three of those games, with the only loss coming in 1930, when a Wolfpack players’ revolt forced a mid-season coaching change from first-year former high school coach John Van Liew to athletic director/trainer R.R. “Doc” Sermon.

The 1928 and ’29 games were breakouts for fleet track star and halfback Basil Melton. He had a 75-yard rush in a 37-0 victory in ’28, and a remarkable 82-yard punt return at the end of the third quarter in the ’29 game that gave the Wolfpack the decisive score in an 8-6 victory.