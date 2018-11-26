Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

It’s Senior Day, Part II. The first edition bombed. Fortunately for NCSU, there will be a sequel.

The original Senior Day was supposed to be Nov. 8, a Thursday night affair against Wake Forest. However, Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of the West Virginia contest Sept. 15, and NC State scheduled East Carolina for Dec. 1 as a replacement.

Travel plans had already been made though for the families of seniors for the Wake Forest game, so the team proceeded with its originally planned festivities. The game itself, however, went disastrously with a collection of self-inflicted mistakes leading to a stunning, last-minute 27-23 home loss to the Deacons.

This Saturday represents the true last time this team will play together in its home stadium, and for sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren this will be the true Senior Day.

“Senior night for the thing out there with the parents was awesome, but I didn’t build it up with them like I will for this one because it wasn’t for me the last time coaching them in Carter-Finley Stadium," Doeren added.

The last time NC State played East Carolina was in Greenville in 2016, and the Pack was stunned in a 33-30 loss in week two of the season. Doeren has brought that game up, and some of his senior leaders have recalled it, too. Many players on this year’s squad were a part of that game.

However, that’s not likely to be the primary motivator for NC State Saturday.

“It’s their last time playing together in Carter-Finley Stadium, what else do you need really?” Doeren asked.

The coach is especially fond of this senior class, including some of the final leftover pieces from the 2013 class that was his first full signing collection. Doeren noted that the fifth-year seniors will be playing in their fifth bowl game, and the Pack’s 11 wins over the past two seasons in ACC action is second only to Clemson (15) among the league’s teams.

Thus Doeren used his press conference to implore fans to come out and show their appreciation in a game that was not originally on the schedule.

“What they’ve done … to help our program deserves that,” Doeren said. “They’ve won more ACC games in the last two years than any team in our conference but Clemson. They’ve done a really good job helping us build the program. This will be fifth straight bowl game with this senior class.

“I would love to see an incredible fan support, bunch of people out there cheering their butts off for a bunch of guys that play their butts off for you. Asking for that and our students to be rowdy as ever.”

There are other motivating factors at play. Notably, a win would be a 9-3 final overall record, and there is a strategic thinking that a ninth win will improve NC State’s bowl stock. That was a primary factor in scheduling the 12th game after the WVU cancellation.

But a chance to get senior day right leads the list. Doeren appreciated how his squad handled its response to the Wake loss, getting back-to-back road wins in the conference at Louisville and UNC.

“Sometimes you have to go through that kind of moment,” he said. “Nobody likes them, but you are going to use it as a teaching opportunity as a coach.”

Coming off an emotional win over archrival UNC in Chapel Hill, Doeren is confident that he will get another good response from his leaders.

“I don’t see letdown in our program,” Doeren said. “I don’t see that. We are going to rally, we are going to scrap, we are going to motivate. Our guys will be ready Saturday.”