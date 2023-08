NC State hopes to revive its tight end/flex position this season under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches the tight ends and inside receivers.

When Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong emerged in 2021 under Anae, one of the big reasons was because of the tight end spot. Tight end Jelani Woods, who was 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, broke out and had 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cavaliers.