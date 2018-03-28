NC State redshirt freshman running back Nakia Robinson is in the mix to battle for playing time after the departure of star back Nyheim Hines.

Hines entered the NFL Draft and the shakeup at that position was felt throughout depth chart. Robinson and fellow redshirt freshman running back Erin Collins, along with incoming signees Ricky Person Jr. of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage and Trent Pennix of Raleigh Sanderson will all try to join senior Reggie Gallaspy in the rotation next fall.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Robinson brings solid speed and the ability to catch the football. He has embraced what running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Des Kitchings has been teaching this spring.

“Coach Kitchings does a great job of teaching all of us the same thing,” Robinson said. “I saw for myself, if you do what he says, you can go pro too.”

Robinson arrived to NC State as an under the radar recruit. Rivals.com had him as a three-star prospect in the class of 2017, and he was found by Wolfpack wide receivers coach George McDonald. Some colleges liked him at running back and others as a cornerback.

“Defensive back is easier than running back,” Robinson said. “At running back, you have to know everybody’s position and have to read the defense, read the cornerbacks and read the linebackers. Running back isn’t hard but it is more complicated than defensive back.”

NC State beat out Appalachian State, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Idaho, Navy, Southern Miss, Temple and Utah State on July 23, well before his senior year. Oregon State pursued him following his commitment, but he stayed loyal to NC State.

Robinson had a modest 836 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 152 carries at Jackson High, and was a second-team All-Dade County selection. What wasn’t under the radar was the Jackson High coaching staff, which featured a female head coach in Lakatriona Brunson and the star of the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, Luther Campbell. Former Miami and NFL safety Earl Little was also a Jackson coach, and he knows NC State defensive line coach Kevin Patrick, also a former Hurricanes standout.

“In Miami, you want to do big plays,” said Robinson, who is majoring in sports management. “Luther was my coach at Miami Jackson senior year. He brings everybody to the games, so you have to make a big play. You have to get yourself out there.”

Robinson said 2 Live Crew’s music is still as popular as ever all these decades later after they shocked the establishment in the 1980s.

“We would listen to it a lot growing up, and even the parties now, they still play their songs,” Robinson said.

Robinson is proud to be from Miami and shows that with his hair style, which is popular back home. He didn’t know anyone at NC State, but quickly bonded with sophomore linebacker Raven Saunders, who is from Riviera Beach, Fla.

“Everyone in Florida from Miami to West Palm Beach, they kind of act the same,” Robinson said. “I saw his hair and as soon as we saw each other, it’s been like we knew each other.”

Robinson’s hair style can be a little complex.

“We are looking for the crazy locked look,” Robinson said. “For me, it took a pretty fast time of three-four months. All you have to do is never comb it and wash it when it is small or like two times a week.

“You just let it do what it do and this is the culture of Miami.”

The contrast to the pride of calling Miami home is that he’s glad to make it out and see a different part of the country at NC State. He has embraced the changes in his life and is glad he was able to “get out.”

“The journey has been pretty good,” said Robinson, who credits his parents and coaches for guiding him along his path. “I’ve had to adjust to the culture and meeting new people. At school, I have to focus more.

“I’m a long way from home, so I have to really put the reason why I am here before anything.”