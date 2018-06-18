N.C. State may have lost some big time defensive linemen to the NFL but they are reloading in a big way. Last week Rivals250 defensive end Savion Jackson announced his commitment to the Wolfpack and now Rivals250 defensive tackle C.J. Clark is going to join him. The New London (N.C.) North Stanly star explained his decision to Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"N.C. State’s coaches were the biggest thing," Clark said. "I am really comfortable there. They have great facilities and the teammates are pretty cool.

"Coach Faulkner and coach Patrick are my guys," he said. "They let me know I have a great opportunity to come in and play early. Having been there a lot, I know them and trust them."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Clark is an outstanding defensive line prospect. He is very quick and does a great job using his hands to keep offensive linemen off of him. Clark is in much better shape than he was during last season and, if he continues on this trajectory, he could be a very early contributor for the Wolfpack.