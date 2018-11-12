NC State had one of its most painful losses in recent memory when it fell 27-23 at home to Wake Forest. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren made the decision to go for it on fourth and three at the Wake Forest 20 while clinging to a 23-20 lead after the Deacons had just used its last timeout with 1:43 left. The decision was understandable — a first down practically ends the game. However, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley’s pass to redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas was off the mark.

The Deacons took over and ended up driving the entire 80 yards in 1:18. The drive was extended when redshirt sophomore quarterback Jamie Newman found his classmate Greg Dortch for 15 yards on third and 10, reaching the NC State 32.

On its next play, the officials ruled that a short pass to sophomore wideout Sage Surratt was trapped on the field by Surratt and thus incomplete. In hindsight, it was a significant break for WFU. The clock stopped on the incomplete pass, and furthermore Wake had the benefit of unofficial timeout when replay officials took a look at it before deciding to let the decision stand.

Had Surratt been ruled to have caught the pass on the field, the clock would have been ticking on Wake Forest and in all likelihood Newman would have to rush a third down play. Instead, WFU came back on the field facing second and 10 and Newman, under pressure from a Wolfpack blitz, found redshirt junior tight end Jack Freudenthal, who picked up a huge block and found himself all alone to race to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left.

Three things that worked:

1. Defense for most of the first three quarters

Entering its last drive of the third quarter, WFU had just 205 total yards of offense and only six points. That should have been good enough to have had the game out of reach at that point.

2. Finley’s passing

If he had a little help from his receivers, Finley would have enjoyed a monster game. He still completed 35 of 52 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown, and his one interception came on the Hail Mary pass to end the contest. That said there were at least five blatant dropped passes, including a touchdown, and another handful that the receivers had their hands on the football to make what would have been difficult receptions.

3. Opening kickoff return

Fifth-year senior corner Maurice Trowell seemingly got the game off to a great start. He nearly took the opening kick the distance before getting tripped up at midfield on a 47-yard runback.

Three things that did not work:

1. Running the football

The trained, expert viewpoint of the NC State offensive coaches can probably find out why NCSU had such a dismal attack, but even the amateur eyes could see that the rushing attack of 47 total yards against the nation’s No. 115 rush defense (out of 130 teams) entering this weekend may have been the worst effort on the ground in Doeren’s six years.

2. Defense down the stretch

While a lot of focus is on the plays NC State’s offense did not make late in the game, it’s worth noting that the defense allowed touchdowns on three of Wake’s final four possessions. Had it gotten one stop, the game would have likely ended differently. Wake Forest converted 5 of 6 third downs in those four drives.

3. Simply playing well

The harsh reality is that NC State played one of its worst games over the past few seasons. Too many dropped passes, missed tackles, negative running plays and questionable decisions added up to allowing WFU to hang around too long (and eventually steal a win).

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. Wake Forest’s front seven

Wake Forest was credited with 10 tackles for loss on NC State’s 27 runs (it also had a sack). That means over a third of the time NC State ran the ball, it was tackled for a loss. That’s a staggering percentage and why the Pack lost this battle in one of its more disappointing efforts of the year from its line.

Wake Forest’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

The Pack finished with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss and was inches away from nailing Newman on his game-winning throw, granted that was on a safety blitz. The front for the most part did its part, but it did allow a couple too many explosive running plays.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. Wake Forest’s secondary

The only thing that stopped NC State’s receivers were themselves. Too many dropped passes, but otherwise WFU did not have someone who could cover junior Kelvin Harmon or redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers, who both went over 100 yards receiving.

Wake Forest’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

The secondary performance mirrored the defense’s performance as a whole. Up until it allowed back-to-back passes of 48 and 38 yards for Wake’s first touchdown of the game with 2:05 left in the third quarter, the secondary was doing okay, especially in covering Dortch, the Deacons' star receiver. However, the defensive backs faltered down the stretch.

Quarterbacks

Finley was not the reason NC State lost the game, but when a first-time starter like Newman goes 22-of-33 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and leads the team on a game-winning TD drive in the two-minute offense, he gets the nod.

Running backs

NC State’s duo of senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. and freshman Ricky Person Jr. had nothing going all evening. Meanwhile, Wake got a nice effort from senior Cade Carney, who ran 12 times for 68 yards and was the best back on the field this evening.

Tight ends/fullbacks

Wolfpack redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline will be haunted by his dropped pass in the end zone, and it was Freudenthal who caught the game winner.

Special teams

Although Trowell and NC State mishandled the final kickoff — trying to return the kick instead of taking a fair catch and exasperating matters by juggling it and then having a flag thrown — NCSU still won the special teams battle. Wake had a costly fumble on one punt return that NC State recovered that led to a short field goal.

