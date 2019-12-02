NC State’s football season ended with a dud after a 41-10 loss to North Carolina in Raleigh. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

NC State faced a third and seven at its own 34-yard line while nursing a 10-6 lead in the third quarter. That is when redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary was intercepted by UNC freshman defensive back Don Chapman at the NC State 47-yard line with 10:42 to go in the quarter. On the first play of the next drive, a swing pass to UNC sophomore Javonte Williams turned into a 21-yard gain when Williams was able to elude NC State redshirt junior linebacker Brock Miller in the open field. On the next play, Williams powered his way for a 26-yard score. NC State went three-and-out on its following possession, and UNC responded with arguably its best drive of the game. It went nine plays and 71 yards over 3:44 to go up 20-10, and the feeling of doom began to set in for the Pack. That vibe was confirmed when NCSU freshman running back Zonovan Knight fumbled on NC State’s next possession.

Three Things That Worked

1. First half approach It’s no secret the team that generally wins this game runs for more yards than the opponent. At halftime, NC State was the more physical squad. It rushed for 83 yards while holding UNC to just 24 on the ground. NC State wanted to be more physical and it was in the first half. 2. Kicking game Sophomore placekicker Christopher Dunn and redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill capped off historically good years for NC State on a high note. Dunn made his lone field goal try and extra point, while Gill averaged 48.3 yards on his six punts. 3. Handling postgame Truthfully not much else went well on the field, but kudos to the way NC State’s players — fifth-year seniors defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and receiver Tabari Hines and redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson - and head coach

Dave Doeren handled the postgame interviews.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Throwing the football NC State scripted a nice opening drive, but after that it had 51 plays that accounted for only 238 yards. The primary reason was an ineffective ability to pass the football. NC State completed just 13 of 30 passes for 157 yards and had three interceptions. 2. Second half defense After UNC had a three-and-out on its opening possession of the second half, it scored touchdowns on each of its next five drives, accumulating 306 total yards on them combined. 3. Playing a clean game Three turnovers, dropped passes, missed tackles and eight penalties continued what was an unfortunate pattern this season.

Position-By-Position Battles