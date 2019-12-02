Monday morning quarterbacking: UNC 41, NC State 10
NC State’s football season ended with a dud after a 41-10 loss to North Carolina in Raleigh.
It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.
Key Moment Of The Game
NC State faced a third and seven at its own 34-yard line while nursing a 10-6 lead in the third quarter. That is when redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary was intercepted by UNC freshman defensive back Don Chapman at the NC State 47-yard line with 10:42 to go in the quarter.
On the first play of the next drive, a swing pass to UNC sophomore Javonte Williams turned into a 21-yard gain when Williams was able to elude NC State redshirt junior linebacker Brock Miller in the open field. On the next play, Williams powered his way for a 26-yard score.
NC State went three-and-out on its following possession, and UNC responded with arguably its best drive of the game. It went nine plays and 71 yards over 3:44 to go up 20-10, and the feeling of doom began to set in for the Pack. That vibe was confirmed when NCSU freshman running back Zonovan Knight fumbled on NC State’s next possession.
Three Things That Worked
1. First half approach
It’s no secret the team that generally wins this game runs for more yards than the opponent. At halftime, NC State was the more physical squad. It rushed for 83 yards while holding UNC to just 24 on the ground. NC State wanted to be more physical and it was in the first half.
2. Kicking game
Sophomore placekicker Christopher Dunn and redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill capped off historically good years for NC State on a high note. Dunn made his lone field goal try and extra point, while Gill averaged 48.3 yards on his six punts.
3. Handling postgame
Truthfully not much else went well on the field, but kudos to the way NC State’s players — fifth-year seniors defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and receiver Tabari Hines and redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson - and head coach
Dave Doeren handled the postgame interviews.
Three Things That Did Not Work
1. Throwing the football
NC State scripted a nice opening drive, but after that it had 51 plays that accounted for only 238 yards. The primary reason was an ineffective ability to pass the football. NC State completed just 13 of 30 passes for 157 yards and had three interceptions.
2. Second half defense
After UNC had a three-and-out on its opening possession of the second half, it scored touchdowns on each of its next five drives, accumulating 306 total yards on them combined.
3. Playing a clean game
Three turnovers, dropped passes, missed tackles and eight penalties continued what was an unfortunate pattern this season.
Position-By-Position Battles
NC State’s offensive line vs. UNC’s front
This was one of the bright spots for NC State as it gave up just one sack, five tackles for loss and two QB hurries while averaging 5.1 yards per rush.
UNC’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front
NC State had three sacks and six tackles for loss, but it wore down as the game progressed. UNC ended up winning the war in the trenches after NC State may have won the original battle here.
NC State’s wide receivers vs. UNC’s secondary
Other than fifth-year senior Tabari Hines (seven receptions for 98 yards and a score), it was a very forgettable game for NC State’s receiving corps against a young UNC secondary that had been exposed in recent losses to Virginia and Pittsburgh.
UNC’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary
NC State was without four of its top five options at cornerback and its most consistent safety this season, and UNC has arguably the second or third best receiving corps in the ACC. This was expected to be one of the biggest mismatches on the field and it proved to be just that. UNC junior Dazz Newsome (seven catches for 130 yards and score) and sophomore Dyami Brown (six receptions for 150 yards and TD) torched State
Quarterbacks
UNC freshman Sam Howell lived up to the hype and at times looked like a future pro. NC State’s struggles were documented earlier.
Running backs
Freshmen Zonovan Knight (12 carries for 56 yards) and Jordan Houston (eight runs for 62 yards) actually did well okay when it had a chance. UNC’s duo of Williams (nine runs for 58 yards and two TDs) and junior Michael Carter (16 runs for 97 yards) were more effective.
Tight ends/fullbacks
Neither team’s tight ends made an impact
Special teams
NC State won the special teams battle, but that was not a factor in the game.
