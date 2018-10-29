Monday morning quarterbacking: Syracuse 51, NC State 41
NC State has lost two straight after falling in a shootout at Syracuse, 51-41. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:
Key moment of the game
NC State had an opportunity to steal this one. It took over at its own 15-yard line with 3:12 left and trailing 44-41. The Pack had scored touchdowns on its previous three possessions, but this time the Orange defense was ready.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley opened the drive throwing an incomplete, contested pass to redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas. A play later, Finley had to escape pressure but rather than tuck and run he chose to flip it to senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr., who did not have much running room and was tackled for no gain.
On third-and-10, replacement right tackle starter Tyrone Riley, a redshirt junior, could not contain Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson off the edge, and the pressure forced Finley to throw into coverage. The result was an interception.
The Pack may have had one more chance. With 2:04 left and the Orange facing third-and-11 at the NC State 22, a stop could have forced SU to kick a field goal and give the Pack the ball back with just under two minutes left and one timeout. Instead, freshman corner Teshaun Smith, another replacement starter, was flagged for pass interference and gave the Orange a first down at the seven-yard line.
Three things that worked
1. Throwing to Kelvin Harmon
You do not need to be a seasoned football scout to see that Syracuse could not cover the junior. He had a historic day catching the football, hauling in 11 passes for 247 yards and two scores. The yardage total is second all time for NC State in a single game.
2. Big plays in passing game
Harmon had a 74-yard touchdown reception. He also had catches of 43 and 49 yards. Sophomore wideout Emeka Emezie caught a 67-yard score, and redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline made a 49-yard reception. NC State had just two passes longer than 40 yards all season coming into Saturday, one of which was on a trick-play throw by redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas. It had five 40-plus yard passes against Syracuse.
3. Linebacker Germaine Pratt’s effort
It was a very forgettable evening for the defense, but that should not diminish the performance of the fifth-year senior weakside linebacker. He had 16 tackles, including 14 solo and 2.5 sacks, and he forced a fumble. Pratt also had an interception wiped off by an offside penalty. Those were new career highs for Pratt in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss in a game.
Three things that did not work
1. Defending the pass
Syracuse completed 71.4 percent of its throws for 480 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. It averaged 16.0 yards per completion and 11.4 yards per pass attempt. Two different Syracuse receivers had at least 136 yards receiving.
2. Starting well
Anyone analyzing the game knew that Syracuse had a ton of motivating factors in its corner: a chance of bowl eligibility for the first time in five years against a ranked opponent in the first primetime national broadcast Saturday game at the Carrier Dome in years. The Orange, undefeated at home this season, was going to come out swinging. NC State did not come close to matching that intensity and fell behind 24-7 in the first quarter.
3. Finishing the rally
Whether it was Finley throwing high on some passes in the first half, the defense unable to get a stop in the third quarter, or the ill-fated final offensive and defensive possessions of substance in the fourth quarter, NC State did not rise to the occasion and make a play when it needed it.
Position-by-position battles
NC State’s offensive line vs. Syracuse’s front seven
This was one of the poorer efforts of the year from NC State’s offensive line. Finley was hit more than he had been all season, perhaps combined. The beating left Finley slow to get off the turf at the end of the game. The running game also struggled to gain traction, although the injury-riddled running back corps may have played a role in that.
Syracuse’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven
NC State actually had five sacks, and Syracuse is not a team that is going to run much regardless, but that was held in check as well. The Orange averaged only 2.2 yards per rush. The issues were more in the back end of the defense.
NC State’s wide receivers vs. Syracuse’s secondary
The Wolfpack got redemption from its receiving corps after it struggled at Clemson. This was one of the biggest mismatches on the field.
Syracuse’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary
Unfortunately for NC State, there was no redemption for its secondary, which endured its second straight difficult game. The Wolfpack, in addition to giving up 480 passing yards, was flagged five times for pass interference on four different defensive backs and was burned on a couple of trick plays.
Quarterbacks
Finley was not perfect, but in the end he did his job. That said, in the quarterback duel between the two signal-callers that were hailed as the top two in the league entering the season, SU senior Eric Dungey, perhaps playing for his starting job after a disappointing year up to this point, won the battle.
Running backs
Kudos to Gallaspy for gutting it out, and he had some nice runs, but overall the senior finished with 19 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. However, in the shootout dominated by the passing game, that may have been the best rushing performance of the night.
Tight ends/fullbacks
Angeline caught two passes for 64 yards and nearly had a touchdown before it was called back on review. Pack fans are surely hoping to see more of that in the future.
Special teams
A nondescript game on special teams, but NC State gets the edge here because Syracuse committed a costly roughing the punter penalty that set up the 74-yard touchdown pass to Harmon.
