NC State has lost two straight after falling in a shootout at Syracuse, 51-41. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Key moment of the game

NC State had an opportunity to steal this one. It took over at its own 15-yard line with 3:12 left and trailing 44-41. The Pack had scored touchdowns on its previous three possessions, but this time the Orange defense was ready.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley opened the drive throwing an incomplete, contested pass to redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas. A play later, Finley had to escape pressure but rather than tuck and run he chose to flip it to senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr., who did not have much running room and was tackled for no gain.

On third-and-10, replacement right tackle starter Tyrone Riley, a redshirt junior, could not contain Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson off the edge, and the pressure forced Finley to throw into coverage. The result was an interception.

The Pack may have had one more chance. With 2:04 left and the Orange facing third-and-11 at the NC State 22, a stop could have forced SU to kick a field goal and give the Pack the ball back with just under two minutes left and one timeout. Instead, freshman corner Teshaun Smith, another replacement starter, was flagged for pass interference and gave the Orange a first down at the seven-yard line.

Three things that worked

1. Throwing to Kelvin Harmon

You do not need to be a seasoned football scout to see that Syracuse could not cover the junior. He had a historic day catching the football, hauling in 11 passes for 247 yards and two scores. The yardage total is second all time for NC State in a single game.

2. Big plays in passing game

Harmon had a 74-yard touchdown reception. He also had catches of 43 and 49 yards. Sophomore wideout Emeka Emezie caught a 67-yard score, and redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline made a 49-yard reception. NC State had just two passes longer than 40 yards all season coming into Saturday, one of which was on a trick-play throw by redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas. It had five 40-plus yard passes against Syracuse.

3. Linebacker Germaine Pratt’s effort

It was a very forgettable evening for the defense, but that should not diminish the performance of the fifth-year senior weakside linebacker. He had 16 tackles, including 14 solo and 2.5 sacks, and he forced a fumble. Pratt also had an interception wiped off by an offside penalty. Those were new career highs for Pratt in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss in a game.

Three things that did not work

1. Defending the pass

Syracuse completed 71.4 percent of its throws for 480 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. It averaged 16.0 yards per completion and 11.4 yards per pass attempt. Two different Syracuse receivers had at least 136 yards receiving.

2. Starting well

Anyone analyzing the game knew that Syracuse had a ton of motivating factors in its corner: a chance of bowl eligibility for the first time in five years against a ranked opponent in the first primetime national broadcast Saturday game at the Carrier Dome in years. The Orange, undefeated at home this season, was going to come out swinging. NC State did not come close to matching that intensity and fell behind 24-7 in the first quarter.

3. Finishing the rally

Whether it was Finley throwing high on some passes in the first half, the defense unable to get a stop in the third quarter, or the ill-fated final offensive and defensive possessions of substance in the fourth quarter, NC State did not rise to the occasion and make a play when it needed it.