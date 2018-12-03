Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State had zero problems with East Carolina in a 58-3 win. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

On third and 11 from the East Carolina 14, it appeared that NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley had overthrown junior wideout Kelvin Harmon in the end zone, but Harmon made a spectacular diving catch for the score.

That prevented a second straight drive stalling out in the red zone for a field goal and gave NC State a 10-0 first quarter lead, and the Pirates were practically done for at that point.

Three things that worked:

1. Having fun

Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for 220 yards, got to 1,000 yards on the season and set a school record for touchdowns in a year. Redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season and broke Torry Holt’s record for catches in a year. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley threw for 409 yards and went over 10,000 in his Wolfpack career, just the second to do so at NC State, joining Philip Rivers. And fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury ran for a touchdown.

2. Showing no mercy

East Carolina was having anything but fun, and you feel for the players on the ECU sideline who did not sign up to have their coach fired two days before a game that was added to the end of a long season for them. But NC State left no doubt, and when playing a team like East Carolina that’s really the lone key to the game.

3. Capping the regular season

Truthfully, there are hardly any other ways to imagine a better ending for NC State’s season than the amount of fun it had against ECU en route to getting a ninth win.

Three things that did not work:

1. Getting the shutout

ECU running back Anthony Scott’s 53-yard run to the NC State 25 yards with less than two minutes left set up a 46-yard field goal as time expired. Prior to Scott’s run, ECU had well under 100 yards of total offense.

2. Playing a turnover free game

Finley threw an interception, redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas mishandled a punt and walk-on running back Will Dabbs fumbled (with 1:51 left prior to Scott’s long run). Three turnovers are too many for one game.

3. Good weather

Nothing NC State could control, but the light rain came during the game. Would have been nice if the pleasant temperatures were accompanied by clear skies.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. East Carolina’s front seven

ECU did get a sack on Finley and held the running game in check when Gallaspy was not running, but overall a dominating win for the Pack.

East Carolina’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

The Pirates were playing shorthanded here and were simply manhandled by NC State’s front.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. East Carolina’s secondary

It almost seemed like NC State was trying to get Meyers the record and 1,000 yards and knew it could so because the Pirates had no one who could cover him.

East Carolina’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

ECU’s Trevon Brown is a potential NFL talent receiver, but he did not have great help from his quarterbacks. The Pack won the battle here but in all honesty it was not much of a challenge.

Quarterbacks

Finley was great, and ECU was down to its third and fourth options.

Running backs

The chants of “Reggie, Reggie” starting coming in the fourth quarter when Gallaspy capped one of the more memorable two-week stretches for a Wolfpack running back.

Tight ends/fullbacks

Neither team involved the tight end much.

Special teams

ECU did get the long field goal, and the Pack had the special teams turnover. This might be the one battle the Pirates won.

