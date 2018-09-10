NC State proved its superiority in a 41-7 win over Georgia State on Saturday afternoon. Now it’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

It came courtesy the defense. Georgia State had two opportunities in the second half to make it an interesting game. NC State was stopped on fourth and one at the Georgia State 33-yard line and then went three-and-out on its first two possessions of the third quarter while nursing a 20-7 halftime lead.

Georgia State did not take advantage. On its first drive, NC State promising freshman nickel Tanner Ingle stopped Georgia State star receiver Penny Hart on a reverse for a 5-five yard loss on fourth and one from the NC State 41-yard line. The Panthers then went three-and-out on its next drive, with NCSU fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt registering a sack on second down to set up third and long.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley made sure that was Georgia State’s last opportunity. He completed seven straight passes for 69 yards on NCSU’s third possession of the half, including a one-yarder for a touchdown to freshman running back Trent Pennix.

NC State led at that point 27-7 with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Three things that worked:

1. Passing game

Despite missing its star from week one in redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and still not having its expected featured tight end in redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline (eligible after week three), the Pack continues to roll along impressively in the passing game. NC State completed 32 of 39 passes for a Carter-Finley home team record 426 yards.

2. Special teams

This collectively was one of the better games on special teams for NC State. Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn was 2-for-2 on field goals, senior Kyle Bambard kicked five touchbacks on his seven kickoffs, senior punter A.J. Cole averaged 47.0 yards on two punts with one inside the 20, fifth-year senior cornerback Maurice Trowell had a nice 36-yard kickoff return and senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant blocked a field goal.

3. Bowing up on defense

The bottom line results on defense were good for the second-consecutive game. Georgia State finished with 349 yards of total offense, 51 of which came on the last meaningless drive for the Panthers in the last 1:12 of the game before time expired. GSU did get 18 first downs and reach the NC State side of the field seven times (one was that last drive), but only had seven points.

Three things that did not work:

1. Running the football

NC State was expected to be better here after a lackluster effort against James Madison in the opener. Instead, it was worse until walk-on Brady Bodine gave the Pack a boost in the fourth quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run. Otherwise, NCSU would have finished with just 76 yards rushing and averaged a way-too-low 2.5 yards per carry. The problems seem to be in all facets of the game at the moment.

2. Tackling

After an exceptional tackling game in week one against James Madison, the Pack’s effort in that area did not seem as sharp against GSU. Georgia State as a result was able to get a couple of long gains in the passing attack, including a 46-yarder and a 34-yarder.

3. Starting well

This applies to both halves. NC State let Georgia State score on its opening drive of the contest, and then the second-half offense was slow to gain traction.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. Georgia State’s front seven

The pass protection was excellent. No sacks or quarterback hurries were allowed. And in the running game, GSU only had two tackles for loss for a total of two yards. Yet it was not a big win for NC State because it failed to get a push and open lanes sin the running game.

Georgia State’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

NC State had three sacks and five overall tackles for loss and pressured Georgia State’s Dan Ellington six times. NCSU was expected to win this battle and did.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. Georgia State’s secondary

Two receivers had over 100-yards: redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas (nine catches for 114 yards and a score) and junior Kelvin Harmon (eight receptions for 129 yards). That’s all you need to know.

Georgia State’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

Hart was supposed to be a handful in the slot, but NC State did an excellent job containing one of the top receivers in the non-Power Five level of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). He had just three receptions for 53 yards. For some perspective, in his two full seasons at GSU, Hart had over 1,000 yards receiving and at least 70 receptions both years.

Quarterbacks

Any NFL scout probably would have been impressed with what they saw from Finley on Saturday.

Running backs

Neither team had much to write about here, but for NC State that is a bigger problem than for Georgia State.

Tight ends/fullbacks

The first receptions of the year for a NC State tight end came from redshirt sophomore Dylan Parham. He was back after missing the opener and caught a pair of passes for 11 yards. That was it for the tight ends in this game.

Special teams

As noted above, this was a big win for the Wolfpack.

