NC State started ACC play with a solid 35-21 win over visiting Virginia. Now it’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

The last two minutes of the first half could not have gone much better for NC State. Leading 10-7, head coach Dave Doeren elected to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Virginia 16. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley fumbled the ball, but he was able to recover it at the 15 for a first down. Two plays later, Finley found redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline for a 14-yard touchdown with 52 seconds remaining before halftime.

Virginia started its next drive at its own 38, and after junior quarterback Bryce Perkins ran for five yards, the Cavaliers called a timeout. On the next play, Perkins was intercepted by NC State junior corner Nick McCloud at the Virginia 48.

NC State picked up gains of five, six, four and seven yards to get to the 33 with seven seconds left, setting up a successful 44-yard field goal from freshman Christopher Dunn while the first half clock expired and the Pack went ahead 20-7.

Three things that worked:

1. Dominating the line of scrimmage

All you need for evidence is the box score. NC State had four sacks and three hurries while holding Virginia to 93 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per rush. NC State was not sacked or hurried once throughout the game and averaged 4.5 yards a carry.

2. Resting Ricky Person Jr.

Doeren said last Monday that Person was shut down for two weeks to heal up his hamstring while pointing towards this game for his return. Turned out to be a smart training choice. Person ran 14 times for 108 yards and provided a much-needed spark for the running game.

3. Containing Perkins

Perkins is one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in the ACC, but NC State held him to 24 yards on 14 runs, with 20 of that coming on a draw with about three minutes left in the contest. He did throw for 258 yards, but NC State also intercepted him twice.

Three things that did not work:

1. Second half defense

At halftime, NC State had outgained Virginia in total yards 288-125. On the opening possession of the second half, the Cavs went three and out with a net gain of five yards. For the final four possessions of the game, Virginia scored two touchdowns and reached the NC State 21- and 7-yard lines on the other two, piling up 221 yards.

2. Containing Olamide Zaccheaus

This has not been a problem exclusive to NC State. Zaccheaus moved past former NFLer Germane Crowell, Tyrone Davis and Kris Burd into fourth place all time at Virginia in receiving yards after catching nine passes for 109 yards and two scores. Zaccheaus also rushed twice for a team-high 39 yards. He is the first receiver to top 100 yards against the Pack this year.

3. Kick coverage

NC State allowed Virginia to return five kickoffs for an average of 25.0 yards, including a 43-yarder by junior receiver Joe Reed. Sophomore receiver Chuck Davis also had a 14-yard punt return, more than double his previous season high of six yards.