Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State rallied and eventually won in overtime, 34-28 over UNC. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

There are countless moments in the game that determined its outcome, but the bottom line is both teams start over in overtime. This game was determined by what happened at that point.

For UNC, it went three-and-out and on fourth and five at the 20 tried a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Freeman Jones. Jones entered that kick 18 of 28 on his tries this year, including 12 of 15 inside 40. This attempt though went wide left.

For NC State, which began to run the ball assertively in the second half, the Pack kept it simple knowing it had a golden opportunity to win. Six rushes and 25 yards later, NC State had that victory, 34-28.

Three things that worked:

1. Being patient with the running game

No one can blame NC State fans for being frustrated with the offense at halftime. That included a rushing attack that had 19 rushes for 46 yards, or just 2.4 yards per carry. But against a poor rush defense, NC State stuck with it and in the second half plus overtime ran 29 times for 160 yards, or 5.5 yards a rush.

The Pack outran UNC 206-153 for the game, and for the 24th time in 27 games between the two the team that rushed for more yards won.

2. Defense for about three-quarters of the game

In the first half, UNC had just 125 total yards. Then the Heels found its rhythm, and aided by some luck (redshirt junior nickel Stephen Griffin’s pass breakup ended up being caught for a 38-yard gain and then junior corner Nick McCloud slipped on what should have been a jump ball which resulted in a 51-yard pass), the Heels scored touchdowns on three straight drives to start the second half. However, after it’s last TD, the Pack defense delivered when it counted.

The Heels picked up just one first down and 26 total yards in its final three possessions. UNC had just 10 first downs on its 11 drives (not counting a kneel down possession at the end of the first half) that did not involve touchdowns and had six three-and-outs.

3. Avoiding special teams mistakes

UNC’s first quarter botched punt that went for just one yard, setting up NC State with the football at the UNC 4-yard line and leading to the Pack’s opening score, and then the missed field goal in overtime loomed large in the final outcome.

Three things that did not work:

1. Third quarter defense (plus some fourth quarter)

Simply put, once UNC got into rhythm the Wolfpack defense looked a bit helpless out there. Yes the Heels got two chunk plays that were somewhat due to good fortune, but it still ended up with seven plays of at least 17 yards on its three touchdown drives, two of which came in the third quarter and the other at the start of the fourth. Rookie quarterback Cade Fortin, a true freshman, completed 7 of 9 passes for 174 yards in those three drives.

The Heels had 243 total yards on its three touchdown drives, and 186 yards for the other possessions combined.

2. Starting strong offensively

Maybe the conditions were not ideal both in terms of weather and the playing surface, but those do not justify just how anemic and out of sorts the offense looked in the first half, when it compiled just 92 total yards, five first downs and only one conversion on seven third downs.

3. Throwing the football

This is by the relative standards set previously by sixth-year senior Ryan Finley and the passing attack. Finishing with 200 yards in the air is not bad but well below what NC State is capable of doing, and the Pack also allowed two sacks and threw an interception. That may not seem like much, but it’s more than what normally happens for the State.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. North Carolina’s front seven

Typically this year the Pack’s front unit has been more noted for its work in pass protection than run block, but in this game it was reverse. UNC got more pressure on Finley than typically allowed, but the Pack won this battle but dominating in the run game in the second half.

North Carolina’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

UNC’s front more than held its own against the Pack. NC State had just one sack and the Heels averaged 4.5 yards per rush. NCSU played the game without star fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt and lost defensive end James Smith-Williams, a redshirt junior, during the first half.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. North Carolina’s secondary

Chapel Hill did a nice job covering NC State star junior Kelvin Harmon, limiting him to just three receptions for 54 yards, but redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers showed why having such a deep receiving corps matter. He hauled in seven passes for 111 yards, including perhaps the catch of the year for NC State.

North Carolina’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

The edge goes to UNC here. Fortin only completed 19 of 40 passes, but dropped passes killed the Heels, especially in the first half. NC State’s secondary started well but struggled as Fortin became more comfortable.

Quarterbacks

Fairly even performances between the star senior in Finley and the promising rookie in Fortin. Finley probably did a better job managing the game.

Running backs

This game will be forever known in Raleigh as the “Reggie Gallaspy game.” He finished with 129 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Tight ends/fullbacks

NC State did not use its tight ends in the passing game this contest. UNC only threw one technical pass, a mere one-yarder to Carl Tucker, but Tucker also caught a two-point conversion.

Special teams

As mentioned above, this was a significant victory for NC State and one of the deciding factors in the game.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook



