NC State was dominant for almost three quarters, but had to hold off the Eagles to secure a 28-23 victory. Now it’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

It was far from a clean game, but NC State executed when it matters. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Thayer Thomas smoothly fielded Boston College’s onside kick with 3:33 left, and then the Pack was able to get two first downs to run out the clock on the Eagles.

The first came when senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for seven yards on second-and-seven just after BC had used its final timeout with 3:29 remaining. The other came on third-and-seven when NCSU fooled BC’s defense and fifth-year senior wide receiver Stephen Louis was wide open for a 21-yard gain.

Three things that worked:

1. Defense for two-plus quarters

Against one of the nation’s best offenses, granted BC was playing without star sophomore running back A.J. Dillon, NC State held the Eagles to four first downs and 109 total yards in their first eight possessions.

2. Third downs

This was on both sides of the ball. NC State converted 10 of 15 third-down plays, and the Pack improved its season percentage on third downs to 60.87 percent, now tops in the country after leaping past Alabama and Central Florida. On defense, NCSU held Boston College to just 1 of 10 on third downs.

3. Moving the football

When you pile up 533 total yards, including 308 in the air and 225 on the ground, you have a good offensive game plan and a superior attack. NC State should have had far more than 28 points.

Three things that did not work:

1. Miscues on offense

It was well documented after the game: three turnovers by the offense, all on the Boston College side of the field. That included a rare two interceptions by sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, both of which appeared to be ill-advised throws.

2. Special teams

Thomas set up Boston College’s opening points of the game by not fair-catching a punt and fumbling when he was hit, giving BC a short field at the NC State 20. Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn had a 19-yard field goal blocked, and then senior A.J. Cole’s punt was blocked and recovered for a touchdown. Tallied up, that’s a 13-point net-loss on special teams.

3. Defense for final quarter-plus

Over Boston College’s final three possessions, BC scored two touchdowns and was on its way for a third had it not been for the referees swallowing their whistle at the 2-yard line on what ended up being a fumble for Boston College that NC State fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered. BC had eight first downs and 209 total yards in its final three possessions.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. Boston College’s front seven

A big win for NC State against one of the best pass-rushing teams in the country. The Pack gave up no sacks and rushed for 4.2 yards per carry despite losing 18 yards on a bad snap and two kneel downs.

Boston College’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

NC State had three sacks, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries, but it also allowed some big runs. BC averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per carry.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. Boston College’s secondary

Simply put, BC could not cover junior Kelvin Harmon (nine receptions for 128 yards and a score) or redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers (10 catches for 99 yards and a TD).

Boston College’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

Boston College had some receivers open downfield throughout the game, but sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown did not complete the throws. Otherwise, a fairly quiet game from the receiving corps.

Quarterbacks

The two interceptions were un-Finley like, but he still completed 25 of 34 passes for 308 yards with two scores and was far better than his counterpart.

Running backs

BC’s Ben Glines did an admirable job filling in for Dillon, rushing 16 times for 90 yards, but the two best running backs were NC State’s Gallaspy (25 rushes for 104 yards and two scores) and freshman Ricky Person Jr. (17 carries for 92 yards).

Tight ends/fullbacks

NC State redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline (24-yarder) had a longer catch than Boston College senior Tommy Sweeney, but Sweeney’s was a better highlight as he successfully laid out to catch a 13-yard pass with his fingertips.

Special teams

Huge win for BC, which had one of the worst special teams in the ACC coming into Saturday.

