Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 27, Clemson 21 (2OT)
NC State Wolfpack football had a signature win Saturday evening, topping Clemson 27-21 in a double overtime thriller.
It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:
Key Moment Of The Game
There are a myriad of plays that could have changed the outcome of the double overtime game, but ultimately it comes down to the final snaps in this one.
NC State redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter made a difficult catch in the end zone on the Pack's second OT possession, while Clemson redshirt junior Justyn Ross did not in two attempts to respond, and that's why the Wolfpack celebrated and the Tigers walked off dejected.
Three Things That Worked For NC State Football
1. The defense: Yes, Clemson currently ranks last in the ACC in total offense in yards per game, but NC State's defense still held the Tigers to a season-low in passing yards (111) and its second fewest rushing output (103) despite there being two overtime possessions to pad the numbers.
Clemson had 184 total yards at the end of regulation, not far off from the 184 yards that No. 2 Georgia's vaunted defense held the Tigers to in the season opener for both teams.
2. Third downs: NC State went 11 for 21 on third downs offensively, while its defense held Clemson to 2 of 11. That's what helped the Pack pile up astronomical advantages in time of possession (41:48 to 18:12) and plays run (96 to 49). That amount of ball control wore down Clemson's heralded defense.
3. Not flinching: Judging from the postgame press conferences, it was clear that there was an emphasis on the Wolfpack sideline to not give in and let the game slip away.
Clemson looked like it had seized momentum when it tied the game 14-14 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter, but NC State never let the Tigers capitalize. Although the Wolfpack did not win the game in regulation, it controlled the action after Clemson's late score.
And it did not let the missed field goal as time expired affect it in overtime.
Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football
1. Finishing possessions: If it felt like NC State should have won this game in regulation, there was a good reason for that. Six times the Wolfpack advanced their possession into Clemson territory and came away empty handed. In particular, penalties played a large role in forcing junior kicker Christopher Dunn to attempt a pair of field goal tries of longer than 50 yards.
2. Trick plays: Offensive coordinator Tim Beck dialed up the trickery a couple of times, and one ended in disaster and the other nearly did. One of the possessions that went into Clemson territory and ended without points was when NC State fumbled trying to execute a reverse flea flicker that was well-defended by Clemson.
And the lateral to redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas for a halfback pass was well-covered, and NC State was fortunate Thomas' throw was not picked off.
3. First half penalties: NC State had six penalties for 40 yards in the first quarter alone, and then added three more for 45 yards in the second. Many were costly, too. The Pack cleaned it up in the second half, however, and finished with 11 flags for 105 yards in the contest.
Position-By-Position Battles: NC State vs. Clemson
NC State’s offensive line vs. Clemson’s defensive front
One of the most amazing stat of the game: in 44 carries NC State's duo of sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. were only dropped for a loss one time, and that was for a one-yard loss. They averaged 3.6 yards per carry against a rushing defense that is 26th nationally in that category at 3.0 yards a rush.
NC State did give up three sacks and three QB hurries, but overall it was a win for the Pack.
Clemson’s offensive line vs. NC State’s defensive front
For all the talk of Clemson's offensive woes, those discussions have to start here. NC State controlled the line of scrimmage on defense. It had two sacks and seven hurries, and if you remove a 37-yard scramble from sophomore QB DJ Uiagalelei on a designed pass play, the Tigers averaged 3.0 yards per rush.
Fifty-three of Clemson's 103 rushing yards, over half, came on two plays.
NC State’s wide receivers vs. Clemson’s secondary
This was another battle that was perhaps a surprising win for NC State. Senior Emeka Emezie had a huge afternoon with 14 receptions for 116 yards and a score, and both Carter and Thomas came up big in overtime with touchdown catches.
Clemson's wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary
Ross had a couple of drops and Uiagalelei seems to be struggling with his confidence, but the bottom line is for the first time this season Clemson completed less than half of its pass attempts (12 of 26).
Another win for NC State.
Quarterbacks
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary was the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for four TD passes against a defense that had not allowed an offensive touchdown in the first three games.
Meanwhile, Uiagalelei departed Raleigh with questions surrounding his job security as the Clemson starter. That should tell you who was better Saturday.
Running backs
Person was the best running back on the field Saturday, carrying 21 times for 91 yards in the win. Knight was the next best, running 23 times for 79 yards. Outside of one 16-yard run from freshman Will Shipley, Clemson got very little production from its running backs.
Tight ends/fullbacks
Both redshirt freshman Christopher Toudle and redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix made crucial 11-yard catches for NC State to convert a third down. Meanwhile, Clemson was unable to connect with its tight ends during the game.
Special teams
The one area Clemson can claim a win.
Dunn missed three field goals, and a dead ball, personal foul flag on freshman tight end Ezemdi Udoh wiped out what would have been first and 10 at the Clemson 40 following a short punt from the Tigers.
NC State did have a good day in the punting game. Junior Trenton Gill averaged 51.0 yards per punt and had a net of 40.8.
