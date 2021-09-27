Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 27, Clemson 21 (2OT)

NC State Wolfpack football had a signature win Saturday evening, topping Clemson 27-21 in a double overtime thriller. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the win. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Key Moment Of The Game



There are a myriad of plays that could have changed the outcome of the double overtime game, but ultimately it comes down to the final snaps in this one. NC State redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter made a difficult catch in the end zone on the Pack's second OT possession, while Clemson redshirt junior Justyn Ross did not in two attempts to respond, and that's why the Wolfpack celebrated and the Tigers walked off dejected.

Three Things That Worked For NC State Football



1. The defense: Yes, Clemson currently ranks last in the ACC in total offense in yards per game, but NC State's defense still held the Tigers to a season-low in passing yards (111) and its second fewest rushing output (103) despite there being two overtime possessions to pad the numbers. Clemson had 184 total yards at the end of regulation, not far off from the 184 yards that No. 2 Georgia's vaunted defense held the Tigers to in the season opener for both teams. 2. Third downs: NC State went 11 for 21 on third downs offensively, while its defense held Clemson to 2 of 11. That's what helped the Pack pile up astronomical advantages in time of possession (41:48 to 18:12) and plays run (96 to 49). That amount of ball control wore down Clemson's heralded defense. 3. Not flinching: Judging from the postgame press conferences, it was clear that there was an emphasis on the Wolfpack sideline to not give in and let the game slip away. Clemson looked like it had seized momentum when it tied the game 14-14 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter, but NC State never let the Tigers capitalize. Although the Wolfpack did not win the game in regulation, it controlled the action after Clemson's late score. And it did not let the missed field goal as time expired affect it in overtime.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football



1. Finishing possessions: If it felt like NC State should have won this game in regulation, there was a good reason for that. Six times the Wolfpack advanced their possession into Clemson territory and came away empty handed. In particular, penalties played a large role in forcing junior kicker Christopher Dunn to attempt a pair of field goal tries of longer than 50 yards. 2. Trick plays: Offensive coordinator Tim Beck dialed up the trickery a couple of times, and one ended in disaster and the other nearly did. One of the possessions that went into Clemson territory and ended without points was when NC State fumbled trying to execute a reverse flea flicker that was well-defended by Clemson. And the lateral to redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas for a halfback pass was well-covered, and NC State was fortunate Thomas' throw was not picked off. 3. First half penalties: NC State had six penalties for 40 yards in the first quarter alone, and then added three more for 45 yards in the second. Many were costly, too. The Pack cleaned it up in the second half, however, and finished with 11 flags for 105 yards in the contest.

Position-By-Position Battles: NC State vs. Clemson