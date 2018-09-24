NC State took control in the first half and cruised to a 37-20 win at Marshall on Saturday. Now it’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

Marshall cut the lead to 23-17 after NCSU redshirt sophomore kick returner C.J. Riley was crushed and fumbled, which Marshall's Artis Johnson scooped up for a 22-yard touchdown with 9:11 left in the third quarter. NC State responded beautifully to its first bit of drama.

NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley displayed good poise and threw a 32-yard pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Stephen Louis, and then eventually a 30-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Emeka Emezie. NC State’s smooth six-play, 75-yard drive lasted only 1:47, and the Wolfpack surged to a 30-17 lead with 7:24 left in the third quarter.

NC State was never challenged again and the drive summed up Finley’s night. He finished with 377 passing yards and that was the lone passing touchdown.

Three things that worked:

1. Passing game

The Finley to junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon connection was dominant in the first half. Harmon had six catches for 150 yards, all of which were before halftime. Finley’s ability to make back-shoulder throws was on full display. He also was full of poise on third downs, helping the offense convert 9 of 16.

2. Steady pass rush

The Wolfpack had been uneven in getting pressure on the quarterback in the first two games. While NC State only finished with one sack — a nice one by redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams — that doesn’t tell the whole story. NC State accumulated 12 hurries and made life uncomfortable for Marshall redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green, who finished with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

3. Good coverage against Marshall’s Tyre Brady

Marshall senior wide receiver Tyre Brady torched NC State for 11 catches for 248 yards and a 75-yard touchdown last year. Needless to say, the Wolfpack cornerbacks knew all about those numbers. Brady had just three catches for 25 yards Saturday, and even when he did find himself open, good luck trailed the NCSU secondary.

Three things that did not work:

1. Big plays led to 14 points

The previously mentioned fumble on the kickoff return wasn’t the only big play Marshall had. Junior wide receiver Marcel Williams sprinted by freshman nickel Tanner Ingle for an 82-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. That two scores combined for 70.0 percent of Marshall's points.

2. Tight ends got shut out

NC State tight ends didn’t record any catches, even though both redshirt sophomores Cary Angeline and Dylan Autenrieth played for the first time, to much fanfare, this season. The tight ends also didn’t have many opportunities to make a play either.

3. Punting

It wasn’t so much that senior punter A.J. Cole averaged 36.2 yards on four punts, but he missed opportunities to do what he’s been gifted at for the last three years. Cole had a touchback on his first punt, shanked a punt to the MU 29-yard line and had a 26-yarder to the Thundering Herd’s 25-yard line. Those were punts that needed to be pinned inside the 20.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. Marshall’s front seven

The Wolfpack showed improvement in the running game, though it isn’t where it needs to be yet, and kept Finley relatively clean (one sack). A few penalties were called against the NCSU line, but nothing the offense couldn’t overcome.

Marshall’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

NC State didn’t have the sack numbers (just one), as mentioned previously, the defensive line and some timely linebacker blitzes made Green uncomfortable in the pocket. Plus, Marshall could only rush for 54 yards. NC State made one significant move in having sophomore Louis Acceus replace redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore at middle linebacker. Acceus had nine tackles, which was two behind fifth-year senior outside linebacker Germaine Pratt's game-high 11.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. Marshall’s secondary

The play of Harmon, Emezie and Louis proved too difficult for the Thundering Herd to handle. That was important too because both Riley and redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas were knocked out of the game with injuries. The receivers accounted for 369 of the 377 receiving yards.

Marshall’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

NC State’s secondary held up well against what is one of the fastest group of receivers they’ll face this season. Williams burned the Wolfpack on the 82-yard touchdown play, and running back Keion Davis was effective catching the ball out of the backfield. Redshirt junior safety Jarius Morehead's interception return for a score was one of the highlights of the game for the Pack's defense.

Quarterbacks

Finley was in complete control and only had a few passes that were dangerous. He went 23-of-40 passing for 377 yards and a touchdown, and didn’t throw an interception. His experience and decision making were in contrast to the redshirt freshman Green, who threw some ill-advised passes, including a pick six, when pressured.

Running backs

NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy was a patient runner and pounded his way to 22 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolfpack tallied 125 rushing yards. Marshall struggled running the football (54 yards), but Davis managed six catches for 99 yards.

Tight ends/fullbacks

Neither team utilized the tight end much, though Marshall’s Xavier Gaines had two catches for eight yards.

Special teams

NC State freshman kicker Christopher Dunn made 3 of 4 field goals, with the lone miss a 31-yarder. However, overall it was a tough special teams day for NC State. Riley had his fumble on the kickoff return that directly led to a score, and Cole did not have his best punting game.

