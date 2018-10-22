NC State is facing some adversity for the first time this season after being trounced 41-7 at Clemson. It is time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key moment of the game:

There was a sliver of hope for NC State in the second quarter. The Tigers raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but punted and then unsuccessfully tried a fake field goal on two possessions in the second quarter. Thus the lead was still 14-0 when NC State took over at its own 16 with 5:41 to go before halftime.

The thinking was this: drive down and get a late first-half touchdown, go into halftime down 14-7 and take the opening kick to start the second half. The possession started promisingly when NC State picked up a pair of first downs thanks to a 26-yard pass from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and then two plays later an 11-yard run from freshman running back Ricky Person Jr.

NC State then had first-and-10 at the Clemson 39, but nothing went right after that. Person was stuffed for a three-yard loss on first down. A little swing pass to Person gained that yardage back, but on third-and-10, Finley and fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury were not on the same page, the shotgun snap was mishandled and Clemson recovered the loose ball at the 46 with 2:15 left in the half.

Clemson converted that turnover into a two-yard touchdown run by sophomore Travis Etienne. Two plays later, Finley was intercepted, and the return from junior safety K’Von Wallace went to the NC State 4-yard line with 19 seconds left. The Tigers committed a couple of penalties that led to a field goal, but the damage was done and NC State went into halftime down 24-0.

Three things that worked:

1. Stopping Clemson’s run

Clemson ran 32 times for just 91 yards, a season low for the Tigers who entered Saturday averaging 280.8 yards per game to rank fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Etienne, who was averaging more than nine yards a carry before the game, was bottled up to just 15 runs for 39 yards, with his longest carry being six yards. In fact, the longest rush of the game by a Clemson running back was a 15-yarder from freshman Lyn-J Dixon late in the fourth quarter. The next longest run for a tailback was that six-yarder from Etienne.

2. The Wolfpack tailbacks running

NCSU ran the ball better than its 104 yards as a team would indicate. The combination of senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. and freshman Ricky Person Jr. had 21 rushes for 113 yards, a healthy average of 5.4 yards per carry, and it was not necessarily a reflection of a lax effort from the Clemson defense in the second half. The two ran 10 times for 53 yards in the first half.

3. A.J. Cole III’s punting

The senior had a huge effort Saturday, averaging 48.3 yards on six punts with a net average of 44.0 yards. That was the All-ACC version of Cole that NC State fans have been waiting to see.

Three things that did not work:

1. Defending the pass

NC State clearly was guarding against the deep pass and also selling out to stop the run. The Tigers took five deep shots early in the game and completed one, albeit it was a very damaging 46-yard touchdown. The solution for Clemson was to take the short and intermediate passes, and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s precision in attacking the weakness in the defense was impressive. Overall the Tigers finished with an eye-popping 380 yards, 308 of which came from Lawrence.

2. Throwing the football

Meanwhile, the passing game for NC State could not match Clemson. It did not even come close. NC State was held to just 193 yards through the air, 37 of which came on a late pass in the final seconds from redshirt freshman backup quarterback Matt McKay. Finley had his worst game of the season, throwing for just 156 yards with two picks and not looking comfortable all game.

3. Handling the moment

Clemson was clearly ready for a high-profile showdown. NC State was not. In addition to the Tigers significantly dominating on the perimeter on both sides of the ball, the Pack’s lack of execution (dropped passes, bad snaps, turnovers, etc.) was simply too much for NC State to keep this contest competitive.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. Clemson’s front seven

You could make a case for both sides. NC State’s only sack allowed was when the Pack did not pick up a blitzing safety, and the two running backs ran well. That said, the Tigers piled up an impressive 10 tackles for loss.

Clemson’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

This may have been NC State’s best matchup. It sacked Lawrence twice and held the Tigers’ mighty rushing attack in check. CU’s success in the passing game was largely due to a quick-strike passing attack.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. Clemson’s secondary

CU’s defensive backs were up to the task Saturday. In particular, they were all over NC State’s out routes that are typically a good passing play for NC State.

Clemson’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

No contest in Clemson’s favor. Six different wideouts caught at least two passes.

Quarterbacks

Again, no contest here with Lawrence looking every bit the part of a future All-American and NFL quarterback, and Finley clearly off his normal form.

Running backs

On this particular day, NC State’s running backs had more success than Clemson, but it was not nearly enough to offset what happened in the passing games.

Tight ends/fullbacks

Neither team utilized their options much, but Clemson’s Milan Richard did catch a 13-yard pass.

Special teams

Both teams failed to convert a fake kick. Clemson did get a huge kick return of 40 yards from freshman receiver Derion Kendrick to start the game so the slight edge goes to the Tigers despite Cole’s excellent punting.

