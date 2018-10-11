TheWolfpacker.com

Raleigh Sanderson High junior tackle Mitchell Mayes has become one of the biggest recruiting priorities over the last year for NC State.

Mayes checks a lot of boxes, starting with the fact he is really good. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder is ranked as the No. 188 overall player in the country in the class of 2020, the No. 20 tackle and No. 9 overall player in the state of North Carolina.