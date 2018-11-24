Mercer

Location: Macon, Ga.

Nickname: Bears

2017-18 record: 19-15, 11-7 Southern

2017 postseason: Lost 96-67 to North Texas in the CBI Tournament quarterfinal

Head coach: Bob Hoffman 27th year overall (600-318) and 10th at Mercer (201-148

Mercer overview: The Bears are off to a 3-2 start with wins over Piedmont, Tennessee-Martin and Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Junior shooting guard Djordje Dimitrijevic and freshman wing D.J. Peavy, who has been coming in off the bench, have provided Mercer with good three-point shooting. The Bears don’t have much height, relying on four perimeter players under 6-foot-5.

KenPom.com ranks Mercer at No. 191 overall in the country out of 353 teams, which is the top opponent NC State has faced thus far.

Backcourt: Senior guard Ross Cummings is the lone returning player for the Bears. He averaged 8.7 points per game last year, but has a larger role this season.

The increased minutes — 26 minutes per game — has caused him to struggle a big with his shot through the first five games. He shot 43.2 percent on three-pointer’s last year, but has dipped to 31.3 percent this season. Cummings has scored in double figures in four of the five games, en route to averaging 10.6 points a contest. He had a season-high 17 points on 5 of 9 three-point shooting in the 77-60 win over UT-Martin on Nov. 16.

Dimitrijevic, who is from Serbia, gives the Bears another outside threat. He is shooting 9 of 22 on three-pointers for 40.9 percent, and has scored in double figures in four of the five games. He went for 19 points thanks to 8 of 10 at the free-throw line in the 75-67 loss at UAB on Nov. 6. He attended Western Nebraska Junior College last year.

The aforementioned Peavy has been lights out from three-point land, shooting 10 of 14 from beyond the arc. The 6-3, 185-pounder is averaging 8.4 points per game, and shooting 60.9 percent from the field. He had 16 points against Piedmont and five three-pointers, and sank another three en route to 15 points in a 80-42 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore, who NC State defeated this season.

Sophomore wing Marcus Cohen also comes off the bench and has chipped in 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Frontcourt: Junior forward Ethan Stair lends an experienced hand and he is second on the team in scoring this season. He also is a good threat from three-point land, shooting 9 of 17 for 52.9 percent. That is a big jump from his 37.5 percent from last year.

Stair has scored 12 points in four of the five games, and has made two three-pointers in those contests. The steady veteran chipped in 5.9 points in 17.7 minutes per game last year.

Senior Jaylen Stowe of Harrisburg, N.C., is averaging a career-high 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game so far this season. Unlike his teammates, he is not a three-point threat. He had 11 points and seven boards at UAB, and again vs. Tennessee-Martin.

Senior Cory Kilby mans the post at a slender 205 pounds. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last year, but has jumped to 8.6 points and 3.6 boards this season. He isn’t a shot-blocking presence, but does like to shoot three-pointers, only making 5 of 21.

Kilby is coming off his best game when he had 13 points, five rebounds and made two three-pointers in the win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. He fouled out of the UAB loss, but has stayed out of foul trouble in the other four games.

Freshman Fardaws Aimaq brings his 6-11, 245-pound frame off the bench for the Bears. The Vancouver, B.C., native is averaging 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. He had a season-high 10 points and nine rebounds in the win over Piedmont.

