When the NC State men’s swimming and diving teams returned from the NCAA championships two years ago, bringing back a fourth-place trophy that represented the highest finish in school history, they were elated, excited and optimistic for the future.

When the team returned last year with the same trophy for its second consecutive fourth-place finish, they were disappointed, almost dejected.

“Our expectation is to always get better,” said Braden Holloway, the seventh-year coach and former NC State All-American who has led the Wolfpack men’s squad to four consecutive ACC titles along with the back-to-back top five finishes at the national meet.

“Last year, we were good, and we had high expectations. When you think you can do better than the year before, but you end up at the same spot, it didn’t match our expectations.”

Today, Holloway and 16 qualified swimmers, packed with three senior leaders and some of the nation’s top relay teams, begin the four-day quest to improve on the last two years when they swim at the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis.

The Pack, ranked No. 5 in the nation, will be one of several teams looking to unseat three-time national champion Texas, which is not among the top five teams heading into the event. Stanford enters ranked No. 1, followed by California, Indiana, Florida and NC State.

Holloway and his team prepared for their championship by gathering last weekend at the apartment of one of the swimmers to watch the Wolfpack wrestling team finish fourth in its championship. When fifth-year senior Mike Macchiavello won the seventh NCAA individual title in school history, they all went a little nuts, preparing for how they might celebrate individual titles of their own.

“He helped put us in a championship mindset,” Holloway said. “We want to stay in that mindset throughout the weekend.”

The Wolfpack’s strength in recent years has been in its relays, winning national titles in the 400-yard freestyle in 2016 and in the 800-yard freestyle in 2017. This year, it has the fastest times recorded in the country in two of the five NCAA relay events, having set an American record in the 400 free relay at the ACC championships earlier this month with a time of 2:45.69. (That’s nearly a second and a half faster than any team in the field.) It’s time in the 200-yard freestyle relay is almost a half second faster than the next fastest team.

Its times in the other three relay events are among the top five fastest recorded this year.

Individually, the Wolfpack will be looking for its first national champion since Olympian Cullen Jones won the 50-yard freestyle in 2006. The leading candidates for that are sophomore Coleman Stewart in the 100-yard backstroke and Anton Ipsen in the 1,650-yard freestyle. Both are seeded No. 1 in their respective events.

Ipsen represented his native country of Denmark at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, just as senior sprinter Ryan Held, who won relay gold for the United States, represented his. Along with fellow senior qualifier Hennessey Stuart, they are ready to lead the Pack to the pinnacle of their sport in their last chance at an NCAA title.

“This is it,” Held said. “This is what we’ve been working for so long. We mean business this year. Winning the conference meet this year doesn’t mean as much as the opportunity to win the national championship.

“We are giving everything for that."

As much as Held and his teammates have enjoyed winning ACC titles in each of their four years of competition, they want to complete their careers with different hardware. They were so confident going into the conference meet, they kept their full beards, eschewing the swimmer’s tradition of shaving all body hair to reduce resistance in the water.

Since winning the ACC title two weeks ago, they’ve been tapering and shaving and getting into championship form.

“What it will take to accomplish that goal is everyone swimming together, and everyone being at their peak,” said Held.

“We don’t need a lot of individual champions, or anything like that, we just need everyone to perform at their abilities.

“We’ll all be shaving and doing everything we can to get every advantage. We’ll look like a swimming team again.”

Maybe even a national champion one.

Tim Peeler is a regular contributor to The Wolfpacker and can be reached at tmpeeler@ncsu.edu.