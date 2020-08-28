NC State was set to begin its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Blacksburg (Va.) against Virginia Tech, but its season opener will now be Sept. 19 against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpacker will preview each of the Pack's 11 scheduled opponents between now and the season opener.

Today, we move to the fourth opponent. Meet the 2020 Virginia Cavaliers: